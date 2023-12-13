Jujutsu Kaisen has a great influence from Hunter x Hunter and the second season of the anime has confirmed it.

Gege Akutami has shown his admiration for Hunter x Hunter in various moments of Jujutsu Kaisen.

In a few years, Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most acclaimed works of todaywhich has a dark premise that has captivated millions of followers worldwide, who have been hooked on the various characters and events it has introduced. Gege Akutami.

Likewise, like any good work, Jujutsu Kaisen, has been inspired by other seriessince, Akutami has had a marked influence of other authors and mangas when creating their storya detail that has given a unique touch to its controversial plot with which it has managed to become the best modern shonen.

However, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has made more evident than ever the great inspiration that Gege Akutami has hadsince the Shibuya arc has shown the great love and admiration that this mangaka feels for las obras de Yoshihiro Togashi like Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho, since one of the episodes of this saga has included a majestic reference to HxH that confirms it.

The Shibuya arc has made the influence that Hunter x Hunter has on Jujutsu Kaisen more evident

It is no secret to anyone that, Gege Akutami is a staunch fan of Yoshihiro Togashi and his workssince he has repeatedly made clear his admiration for Hunter x Hunter and Yu Yu Hakusho, since he has including various references from these series in the plot of Jujusu Kaisenwhich have not gone unnoticed by the most detailed followers.

However, the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, specifically, the Shibuya arc has made more evident the great influence that Hunter x Hunter has had on Akutami’s worksince this mangaka has taken the opportunity to show his love for HxH, since in one of the episodes of the anime it has been possible to see the great resemblance that exists between the little Satoru Gojo and Killua Zoldyck.

In fact, from the character design to his walking style they are a clear reference to Killua and if it was not enough, the voice actor of both individuals is the samewhich confirms the great influence that it has had Hunter x Hunter en Jujutsu Kaisensince these details have made more evident the admiration and love that Akutami feels for Togashi’s iconic work.

Obviously, the most detailed fans They quickly noticed this majestic reference to Hunter x Hunter which included Akutami, since the mangaka decided to pay tribute to Killua Zoldyck, one of the most important characters of HxH through the little Satoru Gojothis being a great detail that has been well received by the fandom of both works.

But this It has not been the only Hunter x Hunter reference that Akutami has included in his worksince the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has been more incredible thanks to the narration of the events that have occurred during this arc, an element widely used in HxH, which evidently demonstrates the great and marked influence of Togashi’s series on this controversial story.

Notably, This has not been the only work of Yoshihiro Togashi that Akutami has honored in Jujutsu Kaisensince in one of the chapters of the manga he included a great reference to Yu Yu Hakusho, commemorating the 33rd anniversary of this series with a great and sublime nod that highlights Gege’s admiration for Togashi’s works.

Without a doubt, the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has done the inspiration that Gege Akutami had was more evident to create and include various elements in his work, since the marked influence of Hunter x Hunter in this history.

