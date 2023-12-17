A slip by Jon Favreau opens the door to a mystery at the heart of The Mandalorian

In the vast galactic universe, the enigmatic figure of the Mandalorian has always captured the imagination of fans. But what happens when series creator Jon Favreau unintentionally uncovers a plot hole that challenges everything we know about these legendary warriors? This is the story of how a post-season 3 interview of The Mandalorian has unleashed a whirlwind of questions and theories.

A galactic mystery

It turns out that the fate of Mandalore, the home planet of these warriors, does not occur until after the original trilogy era. This raises a crucial question: where were the Mandalorians during the events of the original Star Wars trilogy? The Mandalorian series, being the first live-action Star Wars production and set in the era of the New Republic, had the task of exploring this aspect. However, the series and the Star Wars universe as a whole have yet to satisfactorily address this issue.

Pedro Pascal, playing Din Djarin, became the first Mandalorian protagonist in the live-action medium. His appearance, post Star Wars Rebels, suggests that the big question about the Mandalorians will finally be answered. But this is where Favreau unintentionally highlights a plot contradiction.

An inconsistent puzzle

The introduction of the Great Purge of Mandalore in the series' first season offered a plausible explanation: the Mandalorians, including Din's covert group, were in hiding or acting in secret during the original trilogy. But the spin-off series Ahsoka contradicts this timeline, stating that the fall of Mandalore occurs after the Galactic Civil War.

With the third season concluded, the series now faces the challenge of clarifying this critical point. The series must explain why the Mandalorians, including Din's group, did not intervene in the original trilogy, despite being present in the Mandalorian system.

A journey beyond Mandalore

The figure of Djarinperformed masterfully by Peter Pascal, represents a milestone in the vast galactic universe. His appearance not only marked the first time that a Mandalorian character took on a leading role in a live-action series, but also opened the door to exploring unknown corners of this warrior culture. Through his eyes, viewers have been able to delve deeper into the traditions, conflicts, and complex morality that surrounds the Mandalorians. This exploration has enriched the narrative fabric of Star Wars, adding layers of depth and emotion to an already rich and diverse universe.

When comparing to Djarin with other iconic characters like Luke Skywalker o Darth Vader, it is evident that each one brings a unique perspective to the galactic story. While Luke and Vader represent the eternal conflict between light and darkness, Din symbolizes the search for identity and belonging in a post-imperial world. His personal journey, which intertwines loyalties, honor and discovery, reflects a more intimate and human narrative, distinguishing him from the classic archetypes of heroes and villains. This human dimension is what makes Djarin such an appealing and relatable character for fans of all ages.

A universe in constant evolution

This discovery not only raises questions about the continuity of the saga, but also reminds us how stories can evolve and adapt. In the Mandalorian world, just like in that of Star Wars, history is alive and constantly transforming, offering fans new perspectives and delving into the rich mythology of the saga.