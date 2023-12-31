Port aventura y Parque Warner they begin 2024 in a considerably different way than they did in 2023. The two largest Spanish theme parks have had seasons marked by two great novelties, Uncharted: El Enigma de Penitence y Batman: Gotham City Escape respectively.

These two new roller coasters may have propelled both parks to numbers of historical record of visitors.

With a few days left until their seasons end after the Three Wise Men (both parks organize horseback rides), the two parks could break their visitor records.

PortAventura aspired to surpass them 5.2 million visitors that they had in 2019, while Parque Warner also sought to overcome the 2.3 million they had in 2019 with its best season in history.

As you can see, both parks were in a clear upward trend in 2019, just before the pandemic, which hit the theme park industry. Now that we are back to normal, and with renewed offers in both parks, what future awaits PortAventura and Parque Warner in 2024 and beyond?

Warner Park, a bright future, but needs basic services

The Batman roller coaster that opened at Parque Warner Madrid in 2023 is the first major new attraction to open in more than 20 years.

The park added the Roadrunner family roller coaster in 2009, the water park in 2014 and has regularly renewed its offering of horror shows and rides (with two very recent ones, It Experience and Crime Alley, also this year). But I have never had anything new on this scale.

Therefore, the natural doubt we all have is, what now? Will they take another 20 years to build a new roller coaster again?

Almost certainly not. In fact, at the end of 2023 we glimpse a plan (or an outline of a plan) that gives us a good idea of ​​what is coming to the park in the coming years.

At the 2023 edition of the IAAPA Emea, a meeting of professionals from the world of theme parks, held on this occasion between Parque Warner and Puy du Fou, the park advanced its plans for How can it grow in the next five or ten years?.

We saw the park's commitments to improve the quality of service, the food quality and offering or operational ones, but also long-term plans.

Information, by the way, behind closed doors, although the IAAPA Facebook account published one of the slides (we don't know if the park would be very happy about it, but the information is already in the public domain).

This includes the construction of a new thematic area, which could even become a second park (third counting the water park). This would have new IPs and four or five attractionsincluding a great attraction that would be very innovativesomething never seen before in Spain.

The presentation specifically mentioned Avatar: Flight of Passagewhich is a flying simulator in Animal Kingdom (in Walt Disney World in Florida) based on James Cameron's Avatar film and opened in 2017.

It is a simulator flying a Banshee through the landscapes of Pandora, a type of attraction that already exists in Spain (Flying Dreams in Ferrari Land in PortAventura)… although the one at Disney World is much more advanced and spectacular.

It is clear that, among the park's plans, there is expansion with new thematic areas, which bring with them new IPs that increase the possibilities of selling merchandising.

What IPs could they be? With 100 years of Warner Brothers history (currently celebrated with exclusive merchandising in the park) the park has many licenses to choose from, although it is true that many of the Warner production company's juiciest properties in film are somewhat complicated. Especially, Harry Potter.

As many of you know, Universal is the one that has the exploitation rights to Harry Potter in theme parks, and its Wizarding World of Harry Potter They have helped stand up to Disney in a way that was unthinkable a few years ago.

However, Those rights are not exclusive., as thought. And it is that Warner Bros. Abu Dhabi, one of the three remaining Warner parks in the world, is opening an area based on Harry Potter. The details are unknown, but it will be something totally different creatively than Universal.

It should also be noted that in the Middle East there is no Universal park with Harry Potter to compete with. But there isn't one in Europe either… for now. It seems that Universal's recent movements in the United Kingdom not only have to worry PortAventura…

The other Warner theme park, in Australia, will open a themed area with roller coasters based on the classic in 2024. The Wizard of Oz. It could be one of the licenses that Warner Madrid will use in the future, although we can also think of films and sagas like Matrix, Mad Max, Dune…

Or even The Lord of the rings, since Warner Bros. renewed its license this year to make films of Tokien's work. Of course, currently the rights to The Lord of the Rings for theme parks and merchandising are held by the Swedish conglomerate Embracer Group.

However, although we all want new attractions and expansions to the theme park, Parque Warner needs to catch up in other aspects.

One is the public transportation: Going to the park in any way other than by car is an odyssey. Fortunately, the project to recover the Renfe line is on the table, and now it is a matter of the Ministry of Transportation approving it.

Linked to this is the accommodation: the park is still It does not have its own hotels and you have to go to surrounding towns or roadside hotels to find a bed to sleep in.

The park has enough to offer for a two-day visit (especially if we have the aquatic park in summer), and having accommodation means that many visitors (especially families that spend the most) will extend your stay and leave more money at the resort.

That the park has not added hotels may be due to the low influx it had a few years ago (there were around 1.2 million annual visitors in 2012, when the train line was closed, according to ABC). But now, far exceeding two million visitors a year, it is incomprehensible that it doesn't have one.

In recent years, the effort that has been put in Parques Reunidos for improving the park with its attractions and shows, but Opening hotels and strengthening public transport is the prioritywith a view to converting the property into a full-fledged resort.

Will we know the new owners of PortAventura in 2024?

Port aventura It is the first theme park in Spain in terms of visitors, attraction offering, and also hotel offering. It is also one of the most active, with associations everywhere (Ferrari, LaLiga, Sony Pictures and Uncharted, now also Barça…). However, his future is a blank slate.

In recent months, rumors have emerged that the current owners want to sell the resort for a billion euros. Symptoms that the park is bad? On the contrary.

The owners of the resort are not, unlike Parques Reunidos at Warner (or Disney, Universal, Six Flags, Merlin…) a chain of theme parks, but rather two investment funds, Investindustrial (50.1%) and KKR (49.9%), who bought all the shares from their previous owners (among them, Caixa, which in turn had bought it from Universal) with the aim of squeezing it to obtain the greatest profit in order to sell it and obtain liquidityas explained in Business Insider.

Now, although the park has not made any statement, several financial media such as Cinco Días or Expansión assure that the park is for sale, although it is not ruled out that its current owners continue to be operators in a sale and leasebackwhere they would sell the park but remain as tenants.

However, the option of a specialized operator purchasing the park is still up in the air, and according to rumors, the company itself Universal I would be interested.

Although in December 2023 they confirmed that they had acquired a plot of land in the United Kingdom for a park, they do not rule out other options to open their first park in Europe, and this could include returning to PortAventura, where they were already between 1998 and 2004 under the name Universal Mediterránea.

The main challenge facing PortAventura in 2024 is to navigate through this possibility transition period (if it ends up being such a thing) without it being noticeable in the visitor's experience… which is already somewhat affected: it is common to see complaints on social networks from users in the summer months regretting unsustainable waiting times.

PortAventura (and also Warner) have a pending issue to improve operations at their attractions, which frequently cause unbearable queues on busiest days. The arrival of an operator as professional as Universal to PortAventura could be good to “put order”… although that could lead to a significant increase in rates.

For many, the idea that Port aventura receive the Universal licenses (Super Mario, Jurassic World or even Harry Potter, “stolen” from Warner) It would be a dream come true. After so many years of rumors, this 2024 we could put an end to the unknown of the future of Universal in Europe…