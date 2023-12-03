It is difficult to imagine the world as it is today without cement. And it is difficult to imagine the world of tomorrow with cement if its manufacturers do not manage to solve some of its most pressing challenges, such as reducing the enormous CO2 emissions caused by its production. At Drexel University, USA, they have decided to face another of their great challenges: its maintenance. There, a group of scientists has just created an additive that allows us to create “self-healing” concrete, capable of acting in a similar way to how our skin does when we cut ourselves.

Tweaking the formula. That’s basically what doctoral student Mohammad Houshmand and his colleagues at Drexel University have done: rethink the composition of cement so that it is capable of regenerating itself, just as our skin does when we are injured. To be more precise, what Houshmand’s team has achieved is to develop a novel additive for concrete that then allows structures made with this material to “self-repair” and the cracks to “heal” autonomously. As? With endospores.





Mohammad Houshmand, in the laboratory.

BioFiber to the rescue. Researchers at Drexel University have named the new technology BioFiber, a word that well summarizes its essence and composition. The additive is composed of a central fiber surrounded by a hydrogel sheath that in turn contains “dormant bacterial spores” and enclosed in a polymeric outer layer. Houshmand and his team have designed them to act as devices ready to come to the rescue of structures.

“When a crack forms in the concrete and the BioFiber breaks, water penetrates and causes the hydrogel to swell and its bacteria produce calcium carbonate, which seals the crack and heals the damage in the concrete,” explains the university. The researchers have described the process in detail in an article published in Construction and Building Materials. In their pages they claim to have been “inspired by nature” and describe the three parts of their biofibers: a core designed to withstand loads, a hydrogel sheath loaded with endospores, and a polymer coating designed to respond to damage.

Goal: regenerate yourself. Its authors claim that BioFiber gives concrete three capabilities: “Self-healing, crack growth control and the ability to respond to damage.” Everything so that concrete structures are more “sustainable” and efficient. By allowing the columns, tracks, walls… to repair themselves, the new additive extends their useful life and reduces the need for repairs, with the cost savings that this implies.

At Drexel they even go further and assure that this lower bill will be accompanied by a lower demand for materials, waste generation and the polluting gas emissions required to mobilize trucks and machinery.









Combining disciplines. “Exploring the interaction between materials science, microbiology and manufacturing processes ensured the success of the technology,” Houshmand boasts. Regarding its practical results, the Construction and Building Materials article shows that, 30 hours after activation, each BioFiber had generated between 40 and 80 milligrams of calcium carbonate, the compound used to seal open fractures in concrete. New Atlas maintains that Drexel additive repairs cracks in a matter of a day or two

An ambitious career. Houshmand’s team is by no means the first to pursue the ambitious dream of creating concrete with self-regenerative capabilities. A similar goal has been raised at DARPA, the advanced research agency of the US Department of Defense, the same one to which we partly owe the development of the Internet, GPS or drones. The organization has a program called BRACE that aims to create self-healing concrete.

Inspired by mushrooms. DARPA experts have also decided to emulate living organisms, although with a different approach. They have drawn inspiration from the vascular systems of humans and the vast networks of filamentous fungi, which can extend over wide surfaces. “They could provide a transport network for regeneration deep within the material and repair cracks before they reach the surface and cause failure,” he explains.

