The Game Awards 2023 has already started and although it is currently in its preview event, there is no reason why there should not be surprises. The first of them has arrived and it is a rumored remake of a title whose creator already knows what it means to win the top prize this evening.

El remake de Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons es real

A few moments ago, The Game Awards 2023 dropped its first bombshell news. This is the remake of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, the first game by Josef Fares. The trailer shows visual improvements and it is expected that they will also apply to the gameplay without affecting the original work since it is one of the best games of all time, so quality and emotion are guaranteed.

The wait is over, the first of the world premieres is here! This is the remake of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/ObtPBM0QhM — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 8, 2023

When is the remake of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons coming out?

Now the question is when will it arrive? The good news is that we won’t have to wait long since the remake of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons will debut on February 28, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC with availability on Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG.

