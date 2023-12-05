The Government of Spain has approved the award of 62 million euros to 43 projects that seek to research and develop 5G+ and 6G networks, demonstrating its commitment to positioning our country at the forefront in the development of next-generation networks.

Although 5G networks still have a long way to go, most European governments have been exploring all possible avenues for some time to begin developing even more advanced networks that allow us to improve the user experience and the number of possibilities that they offer us. they offer.

So much so, that the Ministry of Digital Transformation published just a few hours ago the final resolution of the UNICO R&D 6G 2023 program. A framework aimed at strengthening the research ecosystem around the next generation of mobile technology.

62 million euros

The previously mentioned program is part of the Recovery Plan and the total amount has been divided into two aid subprograms. On the one hand, it has focused on supporting infrastructure and scientific-technical equipment projects. On the other hand, it has also provided funds to R&D projects of Spanish companies in stages of medium maturity. In total, a total of 62 million euros have been granted, which are divided as follows:

56 million euros to 33 projects from 14 universities and 5 research centers to finance research into 5G+ and 6G technologies. These resources will be used in the acquisition of scientific and technical equipment, the manufacture of devices and components in microwave bands or the construction of laboratories, among many others. 6 million euros that will be allocated to ten R&D business initiatives focused mainly on 5G+ technologies. This amount will focus on projects for the development of digital twins or the creation of smart agriculture platforms using Edge computing that facilitates greater real-time precision through advanced 5G networks.

A framework for research and experimentation

Although we have been hearing statements for a long time about the positive impact that 6G networks can have on our society, currently the standard has not yet been finalized. Therefore, most of the funds that have been approved this morning focus on providing companies and work teams with the necessary tools to continue researching and experimenting about the possibilities that we will be able to enjoy when said technology is completely seated.

With the allocation of this aid, the UNICO R&D 6G program will be able to “promote 200 R&D projects related to 5G and 6G networks for the 5G innovation and cybersecurity ecosystems,” as stated in the press release published by the Government of Spain. One of the objectives of our government in this matter is to lead the deployment of these technologies in Europe, being one of the key axes in the Digital Spain Agenda. It is sought, therefore, that advanced 5G and 6G networks act as a transformative and economic element in our country and position us as dominators on the map of mobile technology.