As you surely remember, a few days ago a Council of Ministers meeting was held from which the news came out about how the Government once again had a presence in the capital of Telefónica. But in that same decree, at the end and without apparent prominence, there was information that confirmed a reform of the Anti-Huawei Decree. What will it mean for the operators and why has it not been received with good impressions?

Although we know it as the Anti-Huawei Decree due to its implications, in reality we are talking about the Royal 5G Cybersecurity Decree, which is of critical importance so that the Government can ensure that the implementation of this network is carried out in an adequate manner. Its objective was to control that Chinese suppliers did not establish themselves in this sector, but it also plays an important role at other levels. The changes incorporated in the latest reform show that the Government takes it very seriously.

More power for the Government

The mission of this reform of the decree has been to provide the Government with greater power to act when it comes to ensuring security and quality of the expansion of 5G networks. According to statements by the Executive to El Mundo, which is the newspaper that published the news, the modification of the decree is intended to provide legal instruments with which the Government can face the different challenges posed by the current market with a greater volume. of guarantees.

For this, the Ministry of Digital Transformation has a new power of decision and supervision by which it will have a voice when giving its approval to the operators that are going to offer their services and networks. Among other things, the Ministry may decide that an operator does not have a network that can guarantee the stability of the service and thus avoid Internet problems or that it does not have one that achieves the diversification objectives. To do this, the Ministry will have to meet previously with the parties involved in the situation.

An additional procedure for operators

Beyond the theory of what this reform entails, the important thing that is added to it is the incorporation of a new procedure by which operators are going to have to go through. Thus, from now on, operators in the telecommunications sector who intend to carry out the installation, adaptation or modification of radio stations in strategic locations will have to request permission.

Although the introduction of this measure should not be a big problem for adults, what has not been received with good impressions is that the period that the Ministry has to respond to these requests is a period of three months. It is feared that this long deadline will delay the expansion of 5G networks and affect the way in which operators market their services. However, we must not ignore the fact that we are talking about a maximum period of three months and that, therefore, this does not have to mean that it will always be the time that the Ministry takes to respond.

What is specified in the reform is that, if the Ministry does not give any response to the requests that are made, it will have to be understand that the answer is negative. Aside from this, it does not convince the operators that the Ministry does not finish specifying what it refers to when it uses the term “strategic locations.” At the moment there has been talk about centers of essential activities, National Defense or nuclear power plants, but in general it is criticized that it is an aspect that is not very concrete and too ambiguous, at least at the moment.

Along with this new procedure, what operators have to concentrate on at the moment is prepare the 5G diversification strategy with which they work. From Digital Transformation, all entities have been entrusted with presenting this report with a deadline of October 1, 2024. In the development of this strategy, however, operators will be able to benefit from one of the incorporated changes: that It is no longer necessary to have two different suppliers in control and management systems or in the network core. That has been received with open arms.