Post Office, the Mef is studying privatisation. Here’s how much your share is worth

The government Melons is constantly looking for funds to be able to keep faith with the many promise made in election campaign and not maintained, especially with regards to maneuver financial statement just presented. Hence the idea of privatize state-owned. The last suggestion concerns – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – Italian post. The Mef studies the assignment on the market his share. “The sale on the market of a tranche of Poste Italiane could be one of the first privatization operations of 2024“. However, a dossier has not yet been opened, but some hypotheses are taking shape. Among the options there would be the possibility of making the assignment with the presentation of the new industrial plan of society.

On the occasion of the presentation of the accounts for the 9 months of 2023, the CEO of Poste Matteo Del Fante – continues Il Sole 24 Ore – had announced the presentation of the new plan for March 20, 2024. They should also be announced on that same date 2023 results. The sale of the quota on the market 29.26% of the MEF at current stock market values ​​(9.97 euros; the maximum levels were reached in 2022 at 12 euros) would determine a collection of 3.8 billion euros, one fifth of the privatization objective indicated in the Nadef for the next three years (just over 20 billion)”.

