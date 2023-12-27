We already know what the Pedro Sánchez Government's proposal is for 2024. At a press conference, the Spanish president announced what will happen with the different anti-crisis aid that has been applied for a few years in response to the energy and inflationary crisis. derived from the war in Ukraine.

Here we summarize what the announced measures are and what is the justification given by the Government to apply them.

VAT on electricity and gas rises to 10%. In June 2022, it was announced that. VAT on energy (electricity and gas) was going to be 5%. A considerable reduction that has alleviated the increase in energy prices. In 2024, the tax on electricity and gas will continue to be lower than pre-crisis levels, when it was 21%, but it will double compared to current levels.

From 5% we will go to 10%. This has been approved by the last Council of Ministers. Instead of returning to the usual point, a reduced level will continue to be maintained and will gradually grow. It is unknown how gradual the return to previous levels will be. One detail has been reported: in the case of gas, the reduced VAT rate will last less, until mid-2024.

What happens with the rest of the energy taxes. The increase in VAT on electricity has been accompanied by different measures. For example, the extension for six months of prohibiting cutting basic supplies; the 15% limit on the Gas Last Resort Rate (TUR); the maximum price of €19.55 for the butane cylinder or the Special Electricity Tax (IEE) of 2.5% during the first quarter and 3.8% in the second.

Subsidized public transport in 2024 (for all). Aid to public transport will continue throughout next year. A bonus in which the State contributes 30% and conditional on the Autonomous Communities providing the additional 20%.

In addition, the free Renfe Media Distancia and Cercanías subscriptions are extended to all users. Currently it was for young people and the unemployed and will become for everyone, regardless of the group.

Basic foods continue without VAT. Milk, eggs, fruits, vegetables, bread, tubers or cereals will continue to have VAT at 0% during 2024. Pasta and oil will have it at 5%. It is a measure that has already been completed for one year and today it has been announced that it will continue to be maintained throughout 2024. Initially it was planned to be eliminated in June, but it has been announced that the intention to maintain it throughout the year.

The tax on big banks and energy companies remains. The tax that has been announced as being intended to become “permanent” is the of the big banks and energy companies. A tax for which, as Sánchez describes: “modifications will be introduced in the general budget law so that strategic investments linked to industrial projects and the decarbonization of the productive system can be deducted.”

