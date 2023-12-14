Pilar Alegría, Minister of Education, has proposed the prohibition of the use of mobile phones in Primary School during school use, leaving their use in ESO restricted to “when the teacher proposes it because their pedagogical project requires it.” She did so at a press conference at the end of the meeting of the Education Sector Conference, held this Wednesday.

It will be necessary to wait until January for conversations and analyzes to begin with the autonomous communities and with the State School Council, although Alegría anticipates that the proposal has been well received by the Education Ministers of the different autonomies.

The minister puts on the table the need to “raise awareness about the abusive use” of mobile devices in the classroom, ensuring that “its use overflows into educational use.” This need to take a first step at the national level responds, according to Joy, to the fact that “there is concern and a logical concern and the Government of Spain wants to respond to this concern.”

If there is an agreement with the parties, “it will be seen how it materializes from a legislative point of view,” and that is This last point is the key to achieve a framework that nationally regulates the use of the telephone in classrooms.

The initial idea is to achieve an almost complete veto in primary schools, restricting its use in a more categorical way. When moving to ESO and Bachiller, its use would be regulated under the guidelines of the centers' own educational projects.

As we noted in Xataka, currently only four communities regulate its use: Galicia, Castilla La Mancha, Madrid and Andalusia. Each of them does it in a different way, through orders sent to the centers themselves or by modifying certain regional decrees.

These differences in procedure mean that, even in those communities in which the use of the telephone in the classroom is regulated, there is not complete homogeneity.

Image | GTRES

In Xataka | I had to decide whether to put my children in a mixed or segregated school: after reading 50 papers, this is what I found out