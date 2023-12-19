The Government has just approved in the Council of Ministers, according to what El País has just reported, that the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI) buys up to 10% of Telefónica in response to what happened this fall with STC, the Saudi group that tried to buy the same stake.

This movement was what motivated SEPI, the state industrial arm, will begin to explore the possibility of buying a stake in the teleco, and so it has been. 26 years after the company's privatization process began, the State returns to its shareholding.

10% for 2,000 million euros in response to STC

This purchase is valued at about 2,000 million euros. When the Saudi group STC announced its entry into the shareholding with 9.9% of it, it was going to be in exchange for 2.1 billion euros.

Now the SEPI will begin the procedures to complete the purchase of the necessary volume of shares “minimizing the impact on the price,” as explained in its statement.

“Telefónica is a leading company in the field of telecommunications, both in Spain and internationally. It develops a set of activities that are of crucial relevance for the economy, the productive fabric, research, security, defense and, In short, the well-being of citizens,” the statement added.

This ad pillages Telefónica in full negotiations for the ERE that has just been announced, which has exceeded the worst forecasts: it will add more than 5,000 casualties between layoffs and early retirements. The vast majority in Telefónica de España, followed by Telefónica Móviles and a smaller group in Telefónica Soluciones.

It has not been a quiet quarter for Spanish telecos. In addition to the ERE, the entry of STC and the response of the SEPI for Telefónica, Vodafone has been bought by Zegona and the merger of Orange and MásMóvil is entering its final stretch, in addition to a Digi willing to sell its fiber network.

And now, about to enter 2024, the State will once again be part of Telefónica as the first shareholder, provided the operation is completed.

Featured Image | Eduardo Rodriguez at Unsplash.