Are you a lover of movies and television series? Would you like to know the places where some of the most memorable scenes on the big screen were filmed? So, CineMapper is for you.

It is an interactive map that shows you the places around the world where scenes from famous movies and series were filmed. You will be able to know the streets that gave life to the most important film projects.

The creator of this ingenious map is Tim Hughes, a film fan who wanted to share his passion with the world. CineMapper is the name of his project, which has a database of 313 movies, television shows and video games.

Additionally, the map is constantly updated with about 100 new locations each week, Hughes explains. The project was born from an idea he had in 2021, when he began posting on TikTok the places where famous movies had been filmed.

His videos were so successful that he created a series dedicated to this topic and, later, CineMapper, an interactive map that allows you to explore the most famous film locations around the world.

CineMapper: the Google Maps of cinema

It is Google Maps del cine It has become a popular tool among moviegoers. Not only does it offer information about filming locations, but it also provides details about the movies, TV shows, and even video games.

The database covers a wide range of productions, from classics to contemporary hits, giving you a complete experience.

You can filter the map based on what interests you most: the newest, the most popular, or the type of content.

Additionally, you can search by the name of a movie, a series, or a specific location using the magnifying glass icon on the right side of the map.

In the case of Spain, the map includes filming locations for films and series as popular as La Casa de Papel, which was filmed in the Bank of Spain in Madrid o The Force Awakens in the Plaza de España in Seville.

In addition, you can access detailed information about each location, such as the year of filming, the budget of each film, the genre, and the synopsis. CineMapper is an interactive map that allows you to know which movies or series were filmed near your home.