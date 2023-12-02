Suara.com – Vice presidential candidate (cawapres) number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka is still the talk of the town. He is considered the ‘most comfortable’ candidate because the road to the 2024 presidential election is too smooth. In fact, the age of President Jokowi’s son previously did not meet the requirements.

It is known that Gibran will be supported by Jokowi, who is still leading the Republic of Indonesia. Not to mention, he became Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate after his uncle changed the constitution. Plus, the special debate for vice presidential candidates has reportedly been removed.

Supported by Jokowi

Jokowi has not expressed his support for any pair of candidates (paslon). Because he chose to be neutral for the 2024 presidential election. Even so, the public seems to know that the president will definitely support Prabowo-Gibran.

After the eldest son was declared Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate, Jokowi opened his voice. He admitted that he supports and approves of Gibran’s steps, because it is his duty as a parent. Moreover, this child is already an adult.

“The parents’ only job is to pray and approve, the decision is all because (Gibran) is an adult,” said Jokowi on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel, Sunday (22/10/2023).

On the other hand, Jokowi does not want to interfere too much with his son’s decisions. According to him, this was purely in Gibbran’s hands. Then, when asked whether his son was compatible with Prabowo, he said yes.

“All of them (pair candidates) are suitable, Mr. Anies-Cak Imin are suitable, Mr. Ganjar and Mr. Mahfud are suitable, Mr. Prabowo is also suitable,” said Jokowi.

Helped by Uncle

Gibran’s smooth path as vice presidential candidate also did not escape the role of his uncle, Anwar Usman. While still serving as Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK), Jokowi’s brother-in-law agreed to a lawsuit regarding the minimum age limit for presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

In a trial at the Constitutional Court Building, on Monday (15/10/2023), Anwar made a decision that helped Gibran run for the presidential election. Where someone under 40 years of age as long as they have previously been a regional head can register.

This decision then resulted in Anwar being dismissed from his position as Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court for violating the code of ethics. On the other hand, the Jokowi family continues to receive sharp criticism after Gibran was declared Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate.

They are suspected of being involved in nepotism and the term political dynasty is becoming popular again. This decision was challenged again after Anwar was fired. However, in the hearing on Wednesday (29/11/2023), the Constitutional Court refused because this was final.

In other words, Gibran will still accompany Prabowo to run for the 2024 presidential election. This decision has made him a constant topic of conversation. Because, there are still many who think it is not appropriate.

Special Vice Presidential Debate Cancelled

The situation has become increasingly heated after the General Election Commission (KPU) recently changed new rules regarding debates ahead of the presidential election. Where the special vice presidential debate was removed and made the public focus on Gibran’s figure again.

They think that Jokowi has arranged everything to make Gibran’s path smooth. Not a few people say that there is no need to hold presidential elections, if Prabowo-Gibran is set to win.

The KPU itself has indeed eliminated the individual vice presidential debate. However, the three vice presidential candidates will still be required to debate in a different format. Where the moment will coincide with the presidential candidates or not separately.

The debate will be held five times and will start on December 12 at the KPU office. KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy’ari explained that this change was aimed at allowing voters to see the cooperation of each candidate pair.

Contributor: Xandra Junia Indriasti