Malena is discharged from the hospital, but everything takes a surprising turn when Lola is forced to confess that she is her mother.

Elena discovers Victoria's betrayal and fires her, marking the end of their working relationship. Marcelino, on the other hand, faces a new enemy when he meets the new owner of the Cascabel.

Carlos, stunned by his situation in prison, asks Gala to forget him and move on, while Sofía steals a personal item from Crespo to have an excuse to see him again.

Chimo spends the holidays in Alicante, much to Claudia's displeasure; and the Gómez are going to find themselves facing the worst Christmas Eve surprise…