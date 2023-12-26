With Russell T. Davies once again as showrunner, Doctor Who kicks off a new reboot through the Fifteenth Doctor's run with Ncuti Gatwa.

In 2023, no more and no less than 60 years have passed since the premiere of Doctor Who, serie science fiction that has become an icon, not only in the United Kingdom, but in the rest of the world.

The secret that the series can be so long is due to the peculiar condition, the alien belonging to the Time Lord race whose real name is unknown and who responds to the Doctor's nickname.

Time Lords have the ability to regenerate when they are about to die and become a completely different person. to be able to live practically unlimitedly, which is why from time to time he renews his role as an actor.

From William Hartnell to Ncuti Gatwa, there have been a total of 15 versions of the Doctor that have appeared so far in the series (with the addition of a couple more that are not part of the official nomenclature). All of them have a particularity when it comes to regenerating that, however, was not fulfilled in two of their incarnations..

Why does the Doctor keep his clothes after regenerating except on these two occasions?

Every fan of Doctor Who Anyone worth their salt knows that when the Doctor regenerates, the only thing he keeps from his previous incarnation is the clothes, which he wears during his first adventure until at the end he shows us what will be his usual outfit.

However, there have been two occasions where the Doctor has changed clothes during his regeneration: when he becomes the Second Doctor and when he becomes the Fourteenth Doctor.

The explanation for the first case is very simple. The foundations for the Doctor's regeneration had not yet been laid and from the Second Doctor onwards each regeneration would retain the clothes of its previous version.

The truly shocking thing for fans has been the regeneration of the Fourteenth Doctor, not only because he regains the face of the Tenth Doctor (again played by David Tennant), but because all of her clothes are also transformed and she does not keep Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor's outfit.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

Even in the new two-generation shown in Doctor Who: The Laughter we see how the Doctor's clothes are divided between the Fourteenth Doctor and the Fifteenth Doctor and the poor Dear friend fights the Pantsless Toymaker (wait, does this mean the Fourteenth Doctor was dressed, as Joey from Friends would say, “commando”?).

In an interview for Independent, the showrunner of Doctor Who Russell T. Davies explained the reason why he did not want David Tennant to wear the clothes of Jodie Whittaker after the regeneration scene at the end of season 13.

The showrunner has explained that he was “very sure he didn't want David to appear in Jodie's costume” because he was concerned that many viewers thought he would be “mocking” drag culture.

“I think the notion of men dressing in 'women's clothes,' the notion of drag, is very delicate. I'm a big admirer of that culture and its dignity, it's something really valuable. But it has to be done with immense thought and respect.

Regarding Jodie and her doctor, I think it can seem like a mockery when a straight man wears her clothes. Putting those clothes on a tall Scotsman over six feet tall makes it seem like we're making fun of them..

BBC

(If the photo of Tennant in Whittaker's clothes had been leaked) I guarantee you it's the only photo some newspapers would print for the rest of time. If they can play with the genre in a sarcastic or critical way, they will.

We could have the Doctor dressed as a gentleman, or dressed as God, or dressed as William Hartnell, and the only photo they would print would be of David in what they considered women's clothing. Then it becomes a weapon, like a mockery of feminine traits, a mockery of drag, of that culture. So that was never going to happen,” explains Russell T. Davies.

They may seem exaggerated. Russell T. Davies' statements justifying why he breaks the golden rule of Doctor Whobut seeing how some viewers complained about the inclusion of a trans character in the series' 60th anniversary special, the same has even been erring on the side of caution.