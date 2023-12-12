One of the two new categories of the Golden Globes is going to debut with plenty of controversy due to the impudence in the selection of nominees.

Like the Oscar ceremony, the Golden Globes desperately need to reconcile with the audience and, in the specific case of the United States, with public opinion. For the January 2024 edition, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has included two new categories to attract the public, and one of them has debuted with controversy.

This is the category Cinematographic and Box Office Achievements for a Filmwhich has brought together blockbuster releases of the year such as Barbie, Oppenheimer, Mission Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 1 or Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

Among the eight candidates, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has been one of the films selected to compete for the award, despite having 19 highest-grossing films ahead of her.

Films such as The Little Mermaid, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Transformers: The Awakening of the Beasts, Fast & Furious X and Elemental have grossed more than the singer’s concert film.

What criteria do the Golden Globes follow for their new category?

There are those who have been quick to point out how unfair it is that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, an event film, slips into this category, compared to films with better records. In fact, the requirements indicated by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are as follows.

“Films are eligible for the award if they achieve box office grosses of $150 million or more, of which $100 million must come from the US domestic box office; alternatively, a film may gain a streaming audience digital proportional recognized by reliable industry sources.

“Films released after November 22 through the end of the year may apply based on projected box office performance and/or digital streaming viewings from reliable industry sources.”

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour ha ingresado 249.5 million dollars worldwideof which 178.9 million come from the United States and 70.6 from the rest of the world. Of the films ahead of him, except for The Nun 2 and The Megalodon 2: The Grave, which do not meet the minimum income at the national box office, any of them complied.

It has been suggested that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has been nominated solely in this category to attract an audience to the broadcast of the Golden Globes ceremony, which will be held on Sunday, January 7, 2024. What do you think?