The Doctor Who Christmas special has not yet been released and its Goblins song has already managed to surpass the queen of Christmas herself Mariah Carey.

This December 25, one of the great customs in Doctor Who returns, the broadcast of its special Christmas episode. And this time he does it with the official presentation of a new Doctor, Dear friendthat we were able to see more of him than expected in the last chapter of the special 60th anniversary of the serie.

The episode also marks the official beginning of the new series of the franchise which, like the modern stage that began in 2005, will be a starting point for viewers who are new to the saga while continuing with everything. what happened in the history of the Time Lord, again with Russell T. Davies as showrunner.

In this Christmas special the Fifteenth Doctor meets Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), a young orphan with whom he He is going to be involved in an adventure hunting for some dangerous Goblins who are dedicated to kidnapping babies..

The new Doctor Who song surpasses Mariah Carey in views

To whet your appetite, the BBC recently released a preview of the episode in which we see the Doctor and Rubi enter the Goblins’ flying ship.

During his raid, Our protagonists come across a peculiar musical number performed by the Goblins where they boast of kidnapping orphans to feast on.. You can take a look below.

In addition to showing new sequences with Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibsonfans have been delighted with the new musical number, to the point that it has managed to dethrone the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey herself, in views.

As reported by Games Radar, The Goblin Song, a song composed by Murray Gold and written by Russell T. Davies, has managed to place itself at number 1 on the UK iTunes charts surpassing Mariah Carey, whose legendary song All I Want For You Christmas Is You is currently at number 7.

The special Christmas episode of Doctor Who premieres on BBC and Disney+ on December 25, 2023. What do you think of the new song from the series sung by the Goblins? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.