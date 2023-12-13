Bárbara has been forced to meet Juan Carlos again to ask him for an important favor. Ángel wants to export his circus and to do so he must close a deal with the Arabs, but he needs the King.

Juan Carlos does not hesitate, and invites María and the tamer to the reception at the Zarzuela. There they both meet the king… and Queen Sofia.

Ángel greets Juan Carlos and Sofía: “We have one thing in common… we are both Greeks,” the queen tells the tamer.

It is clear that the king and Barbara look at each other in a special way and Queen Sofia congratulates Barbara on her pregnancy.

After the protocol greetings, an employee tells Barbara that the king wants to speak with her. Ángel tells him to go, but he stays watching them from a distance.

The king tells Barbara that the business her husband wants to close with Arabs looks very good: “I would rather talk about it with you than with him,” he says.

The young woman takes advantage of that moment to tell him why she has boycotted the film she was going to make and that someone, with so much power, has made her not want for the role. Juan Carlos is clear, she has been Queen Sofia.

The king makes a loving gesture to Bárbara, a gesture that does not go unnoticed by Ángel, who begins to attack the points and discovers that the powerful statesman with whom his wife has had a relationship is the King of Spain. Ángel loses his mind, he goes crazy, the monster he carries inside him has come out to stay.