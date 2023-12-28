Abroad, Germany has the reputation of being an extremely efficient country, where everything, or almost everything, works better than in other places. However, there is one area in particular where things do not fit this stereotype: that of the public rail system.

For years, German citizens have complained about the daily delays of trains, both regional and high-speed, and the constant messages of generic apologies from the public company that manages them, Deutsche Bahn. It is not uncommon for the same delayed train to be blamed on problems on the line and then on weather conditions, generating confusion among occasional passengers and resignation among commuters.

Over the last month, several German and international newspapers have returned to covering the railways in Germany due to a series of events that have had a certain relevance in the German public debate. At the beginning of December, many trains were delayed or canceled due to heavy snow in Bavaria, southern Germany. The snow caused a series of failures on the tracks and local trains which had repercussions on the national network, despite the fact that in the past the German railways were among those that were best able to withstand this type of snowfall, which has always been frequent in Germany.

The problems have worsened with frequent strikes by train drivers and railway staff. For several months, but especially in December, the Gewerkschaft Deutscher Lokomotivführer (GDL) union has called 24-hour strikes as part of a negotiation to renegotiate sector contracts. The main request of the GDL is to reduce weekly working hours from 38 to 35 hours without reducing wages and to increase the salary of some categories of employees by 555 euros per month, plus a single bonus of 3 thousand euros to counteract the 'inflation.

Deutsche Bahn made counter-proposals that were deemed insufficient, and just before Christmas the union announced that from 8 January 2024 the staff will go on an indefinite strike. The mobilization is expected to cause serious problems for the operation of the line.

However, the critical situation of the German railway network does not just depend on the weather or strikes: the lack of staff and the poor maintenance of the infrastructure over the last thirty years also have something to do with it. Added to these two factors is the fact that more and more people have started to travel by train to reduce their environmental impact, pushing the national railway company to add trips and trains to a system that was already considered obsolete. This is why today it very often happens that a fault on one line causes consequences on other lines, which cannot rely on alternative tracks and must wait for the problem to be resolved.

According to the latest official data published by Deutsche Bahn, in 2021 around a third of trains arrived at the station with a delay of more than six minutes, and this percentage increases every year.

To improve the situation in March 2023 the government announced that it would invest 45 billion euros in 2027 in Deutsche Bahn. In the autumn, the Minister of Transport, Volker Wissing, had officially started work on various lines, which will continue until 2030. In the meantime, however, the construction sites have worsened the situation: according to data not confirmed by the DB but released by the German tabloid Bild at the beginning of December, by November 2023 only half of the regional and high-speed trains had arrived less than six minutes late.

These slowdowns have also had an effect on the delays of trains in other neighboring countries, which have taken measures: the Swiss railways, for example, have recently decided to stop waiting for the arrival of connections from Germany for their trains, to avoid to accumulate too much delay.

According to several experts, including Jon Worth, a Berlin-based rail transport analyst interviewed by the German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle, these problems are due not only to the lack of attention and funding from governments over the last thirty years, but also to the strategy adopted by Deutsche Bahn since its foundation. In recent years the company has recorded constant losses and is in what the German Federal Audit Office has defined as a “permanent crisis”: it currently has a debt of over 30 billion euros, which has increased on average by 5 million per day since 2016.

Deutsche Bahn was born in the mid-1990s from the merger of the West and East German railways, with the German government as its sole owner, shareholder and financier. A few years later it decided to expand its activities, quickly becoming an international company: today its subsidiaries manage London Underground trains, a bus company covering 10 European countries, and an international road freight transport system. air, land and sea.

According to many, however, these activities have led the company to neglect its main objective, which is to develop an efficient railway network in Germany. Furthermore, the situation in the last year also seems problematic from a financial point of view: during the first six months of 2023 Deutsche Bahn recorded an overall net loss of 71 million euros, compared to a profit of 424 million euros in the same period of the previous year. Also for this reason, the Court of Auditors argued that the current government will not be able to achieve some of its most ambitious objectives of putting the railways back on track by 2030.

In mid-December, public opinion and the German media returned to talking about Deutsche Bahn also because, despite the company's crisis, it was made known that the members of the board of directors would receive bonuses worth around 5 million euros. Although these bonuses were awarded to categories that had nothing to do with the efficiency of the transport service, but more with the presence of women within the company and the contribution to the reduction of the country's emissions, many found it ironic that a company in those financial conditions would give bonuses to its board of directors: an article on the bonus case published in Der Spiegel, Germany's leading weekly, in mid-December was titled “Deutsche Bahn, a satire in real life.”