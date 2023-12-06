The governing coalition in Germany still has a few days to find a solution to a large 17 billion euro budget hole that was created after an important decision of the German Constitutional Court taken in mid-November: this solution will probably require very harsh cuts to investment projects and public spending. The three parties that make up the coalition are discussing which cuts to make and which projects to abandon, with the aim of presenting a new finance law and having it approved by parliament by the end of the year.

If the German government is unable to reach an agreement in a few days (an important coalition meeting is scheduled for Wednesday) Germany could reach 2024 without the approved annual state budget: in itself this is not an unsolvable problem ( the German Constitution provides that the government can continue to operate on current affairs even without a budget) but it would be a big blow to the reputation of Europe’s leading economy. Furthermore, according to some analyses, the arguments within the coalition over which cuts to make could risk jeopardizing the stability of the government itself, led by the Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The governing coalition in Germany is made up of three main parties: the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of Chancellor Scholz, the Liberal Party of Finance Minister Christian Lindner, and the Green Party of Economy Minister Robert Habeck. The crisis began in November, when the Constitutional Court, responding to a lawsuit brought by the centre-right opposition, declared that the budget for 2023 and 2024 was illegal because it violated a German law that prevents the state from incurring debt by a certain limit.

According to the Court, the government had approved large investment plans (mainly related to energy transition and technological development) using emergency funds that had not been spent during the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine. The government believed it could use that money even outside the emergency without counting it in the public debt, and for this reason it had envisaged enormous investment plans, but the Court prevented it. The expenses that the government had planned to finance using emergency funds thus remained uncovered.

The Constitutional Court ruling therefore opened a budget hole of 45 billion euros for 2023 and 17 billion for 2024. The ruling created enormous problems within the government, which set to work to find a solution .

As for the 45 billion hole in 2023, the government got away with it by establishing that 2023 was also an emergency year, and that therefore emergency funds can be used by derogating from the law that prevents the state from going into debt. This decision is problematic and could be challenged in court, but at least it helped avoid immediate problems.

However, the 17 billion euro hole in the 2024 budget remains, which should be approved by parliament by the end of the year. In theory the government could declare that 2024 will also be an emergency year and get away with it, but the Liberal Lindner has refused to do so, arguing that there is insufficient justification and that such a decision would be politically counterproductive. So now the government must cut 17 billion euros for next year’s budget, and must decide on the cuts in just a few days.

Seventeen billion euros is an enormous figure in absolute terms, but all in all modest if you consider that the German annual budget is around 450 billion. However, those 17 billion were part of some strategic investment plans for the energy transition, and it is rather problematic to give them up.

The discussions are understandably very tense, so much so that Robert Habeck of the Greens, who is one of Europe’s most important environmental politicians, gave up attending COP28 in Dubai at the last moment to be present at the negotiations. Habeck would like to solve the problem by cutting the large fossil fuel subsidies that Germany spends every year. On the contrary, Lindner, who is a centrist, believes that the social spending foreseen in the budget (45 percent of the total) is excessive, and that that should be cut first and foremost.

At issue are not only immediate budget cuts, but also the implementation of the government program, which focused heavily on relaunching the economy through enormous investments for the ecological and digital transition. However, the bulk of these investments were foreseen with emergency funds that the Constitutional Court declared unusable, and this could put the government’s projects at risk in the coming years too.