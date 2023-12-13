The three governing parties in Germany, the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Liberals, have found an agreement to pass the problematic finance law for 2024. In Germany, as in Italy, it is the law with which the federal government decides how much money it will spend in the following year, and how he will spend it.

The issue of the budget law had created serious problems for the German government after, in November, the country's Constitutional Court had declared the previously existing budget law illegal, thus opening a budget hole worth tens of billions of euros. Suddenly, the government found itself forced to make large cuts to its spending forecasts, with the risk that, in the event of no agreement, the very stability of the executive would be put in danger. The agreement was finally reached, and it involves some rather harsh cuts in public spending.

In recent days the Liberal Party had opposed the proposals to increase taxes to leave some strategic investments unchanged presented by the Greens and Social Democrats. In the end, the agreement, announced on Wednesday morning by the Social Democratic Chancellor Olaf Scholz, provides for a series of cuts in public spending which will above all concern a reduction in the funds provided for the ecological transition of German companies (12 billion euros less in 2024), as well as to smaller cuts in subsidies to federal states.

Despite the agreement, it is still considered unlikely that the law will complete the approval process in parliament before the end of 2023, when it would be needed. It will almost certainly be approved at the beginning of 2024. The German Constitution provides that the government can continue to operate on current issues even without budget approval, but this means freezing any new spending: the government can only pay for essential services such as pensions and other social benefits.

In November a Constitutional Court ruling established that the budget for 2023 and 2024 was illegal. According to the Court, the government had illegitimately used emergency funds that had not been spent during the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine to circumvent a German law that prevents the state from borrowing beyond a certain limit. The ruling had therefore opened a budget hole of 45 billion euros for 2023 and 17 billion for 2024, creating enormous problems within the government, which had set to work to find a solution.

The 45 billion hole was covered almost immediately, establishing that 2023 should also be considered an emergency year, and that it was therefore legitimate to use emergency funds. For the 2024 hole, the one of 17 billion euros, the liberal Christian Lindner, Minister of Finance, had instead refused to do the same thing, arguing that there were not enough justifications to also indicate 2024 as an emergency year.

