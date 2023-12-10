More and more people support sustainable consumption, and that means buying fewer single-use plastic bottles, and more glass and metal bottles that last a lifetime. But it is not easy to clean them inside. This cool trick can help.

If you want to clean a bottle from the inside, the most logical thing is to add a little soap and water, close the cap, and shake the bottle.

But sometimes embedded dirt has remainedor the product itself that has dried, and a simple rinse does not remove it.

Trick to clean a bottle inside

If the neck of the bottle is thin, which is common due to the design of a bottle, you can’t reach in to rub yourself.

In stores they sell scouring pads with a stick that you can insert inside and rub. But they are worth money. With this trick to clean a bottle that has gone viral on Instagram, hopefully it will be free for you. It already has more than five million views:

As you can see in the video, All you need is a metal scouring pad and a magnet..

The metal scouring pad is used to remove dirt from grills and barbecues, and everyone has a magnet at home. Or else, they are very cheap.

You simply have to insert the scouring pad inside the bottle. If it doesn’t fit through the neck, because it is too narrow, you can cut a smaller piece.

We also add a little soapy water, and that’s it. Just have to move the magnet over the surface of the glass bottle, so that the scouring pad adheres to it. This way you can clean the inside of the bottle exactly where you need it. The scouring pad will follow the magnet.

It is trick to clean a bottle inside It is very practical and simple, and it can get you out of trouble at a certain moment, if you have a dirty bottle and you want to make sure it is clean. Of course, depending on the material of the bottle, it is possible that the magnet attracts the metal scouring pad, or not. It works with glass, as seen in the video.