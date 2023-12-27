loading…

The war between Israel and Hamas is predicted to last for the next few months. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel's war against Hamas will last for months to come. Moreover, there have been a series of incidents outside the Gaza Strip, triggering the risk of the conflict spreading.

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told the war on the Gaza border that the war would last “for months”.

“There are no magic solutions, no shortcuts in dismantling terrorist organizations, there is only persistent and determined struggle,” said Halevi, reported by Reuters. “We will also contact the Hamas leadership, whether it takes a week or months,” he added.

Israeli attacks increased in the run-up to Christmas, particularly in the central region south of the seasonal waterway that bisects the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army ordered civilians to leave the area, even though many said there was no longer a safe place to go.

“We are deeply concerned by the continued bombardment of Central Gaza by Israeli forces, which has claimed the lives of more than 100 Palestinians since Christmas Eve,” said UN Human Rights Office spokesman Seif Magango.

“Israeli forces must take all available measures to protect civilians. Warnings and evacuation orders do not absolve them of all obligations under international humanitarian law,” Magango explained.

Israel is determined to destroy Hamas despite global calls for a ceasefire in the 11-week war.

Since Hamas killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages on October 7, which was the deadliest day in Israel's history. Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu has responded with attacks that have destroyed most of the Gaza area controlled by Hamas.

The Palestinian health authority said nearly 21,000 people were killed in the Israeli strikes, and thousands more were feared buried under rubble. Nearly the entire population of the enclave's 2.3 million people have been evicted from their homes, multiple times.