Equator will once again be the protagonist in Magic: The Gathering. After Rávinica Remasteredit will be the turn of Karlov Mansion Murders, the next playable and collectible expansion. The experience will feature new characters, and some fan favorites, who will roam the mansion in search of a killer, all centered around Equator as a backdrop, one of the most popular MTG planes. The prominence of the city returns to the foreground.

Mysteries, murders and puzzles in the Karlov mansion

The first details revealed of this new collection, which will go on sale on February 9, introduce us to Alquist Proftthe best detective Equator. Accompanied by many other characters, they will try to discover who the bloodthirsty murderer is in a classic detective novel case. Through the game, players Magic: the Gathering They must weave their way through history, deciphering enigmas until solving the mystery.





To achieve this, in this edition the game includes thirteen “Mystery Files” puzzles that will take fans into the detective atmosphere of this collection. Starting with the presentation, on February 2, a new puzzle will be opened every day on the official website of Wizards of the Coast, which will lead to the final solution. An addition to one more twist in the search to innovate and encourage creativity in the expansion of the card game.

To further relate the world of cards with mystery and investigation, the game will be available “Rávnica: Cluedo Edition“, on February 23, will include Shock Lands themed by Clue, plus all-new cards featuring a person, place, or object that will create “Who’s the Killer?” that will excite the players. Play Magic, look for clues about the death of Guildmage Boddy and solve the case or eliminate your rival detectives.

First look and the return of illustrious cards

Key story cards will help players navigate the Karlov mansion as they unravel clues. The set includes bordered and serialized guild leader cards from Ravnica City, borderless lands, Dossier art treatment, as well as cards with invisible ink. A collectible world from which cards will be revealed as the release day of the edition approaches. 2024 and 2025 will be very special years for Magic fans, with many surprises already announced.

The first visual look introduces us to illustrious characters from Ravnica who return in the form of powerful cards.













All of these cards can be purchased individually, as with previous editions, as well as in classic products such as collector envelopes, Bundles and presentation tournaments. On this occasion, we will see the effect of the disappearance of the draft and set envelopes, which will have been replaced by the envelopes called Play Boosters. The different products that will arrive in this edition are about to be revealed, which will be updated on the official website, HERE.

Don’t miss the beginning of this mystery story on DailyMTG and follow heroes and villains alike on their adventure to the Karlov mansion. Can you solve the case before the next victim appears?

2024 will also be the year of MagicCon, which will have its first stop in Chicago from February 23 to 25, and in which the Pro Tour will be played, which will be played with the Murders at the Karlov Mansion set. There will be many thematic surprises for attendees, and it is hoped that they will mark the epilogue of the mysteries revealed in this new edition.

















