Magic: The Gathering joins Cluedo to create a new mystery gaming experience. Karlov Mansion Murders combines the collectible card game with the classic board game to create a unique experience.

Magic: The Gathering will challenge players to solve a murder mystery with the next collection, Murders at the Karlov Mansion (make your reservation here). The experience will feature new characters, and some fan favorites, who will roam the mansion in search of a murderer, all set against the backdrop of Ravnica, a fan-favorite location.

In this first look at the new collection coming out on February 9, Alquist Proft, Ravnica’s top detective, and others will try to discover who the cold-blooded killer is in a classic whodunnit case. Throughout the game, Magic players must weave their way through the story, deciphering riddles until the mystery is solved.

Kylox Illustration by Lie Setiawan

The game includes thirteen “Mystery Files” puzzles that will take fans into the detective atmosphere of this collection. Starting with the presentation, on February 2, each day a new puzzle will open on the website that will lead to the final solution.

Key story cards will help players navigate the Karlov mansion as they unravel clues. The set includes Ravnica City bordered and serialized guild leader cards, borderless lands, Dossier art treatment, as well as letters with invisible ink (Invisible Ink Dossier cards will be printed in English, but will be available in Magic: The Gathering Murders at Karlov Manor collector boosters in any language. See product packaging for specific information.)

If this dark, detective aspect of Ravnica sounds familiar to you, you may know a certain board game. We give you a clue.

Ravnica: Cluedo Edition

Ravnica: Cluedo Edition, Available February 23 (pre-order here), it will include Cluedo-themed Shock Lands, plus all-new cards featuring a person, place, or object that will create “Who’s the Killer?” that will excite the players. Play Magic, look for clues to the death of Guildmage Boddy and solve the case or eliminate your rival detectives.

Don’t miss the beginning of this mystery story on DailyMTG and follow heroes and villains alike on their adventure to the Karlov mansion. Can you solve the case before the next victim appears?

BesidesMagicCon: Chicago will visit the city also known as Windy City from February 23 to 25, 2024, and where the Pro Tour will be played to be played with the Murders at the Karlov Mansion set. Additionally, there will be immersive experiences that will take attendees to the mysterious world of Ravnica during the event weekend.

