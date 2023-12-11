If you were waiting for the perfect opportunity to buy one of the top Garmin Fenix ​​at a bargain price, on Black Friday you had it. If for some reason you didn’t get to take advantage of it, good news: Amazon presents a new opportunity to get the Fenix ​​7X Solar for only 529 euros.

This is its lowest historical price, the one it had during Black Friday and that caused all the units available for sale to be sold out, that is, all the units that Amazon had in storage at that time, which were surely not few.

It was not the only Garmin Fenix ​​to be temporarily reduced in price, although it was the most successful, with perhaps the permission only of its older brother, the 7X Pro Solar. This helps us get an idea of ​​how well positioned this brand’s sports watches are among athletes of all levels and conditions.

Multisport smart watch with GPS, touch screen, solar charging ring, flashlight and heart rate and blood oxygen sensors, among others, for athletes.

The key to this model is, as its name suggests, that it uses solar energy to recharge the battery. Obviously the power it can extract from the sun is modest, but it serves, for example, to maintain the level while you go running outdoors with some luck.

In this way, Garmin estimates that you can stretch the device’s battery to 28 days, almost a month, although this depends strongly on the use you make of it. For example, if you use the GPS several times a day it is obviously very costly for the battery and you will not have many hours of autonomy, even with solar charging.

The most advanced sports measurement, and also with Garmin Coach

One good thing about Garmin, which other brands are already trying to imitate, is that the precision of the sensors in their watches not only serves to show you all kinds of data on the watch screen or in the Garmin Connect app, data such as number of strides, pace, distance traveled and more.

The good thing is that all this data, along with heart rate, sleep quality, type and intensity of workouts performed and more, is processed by Garmin Coach, the software that will help you improve your performance with personalized advice, workouts adapted to your level and a calendar of objectives to achieve.

It is, in short, a watch that comes with a virtual personal trainer, and for that reason it is worth paying, especially if you usually train alone in running, cycling, swimming or strength activities in the room, calisthenics and dozens of different activities.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here