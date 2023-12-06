Suara.com – Cancer is currently still a disease with a high rate in Indonesia. This disease requires difficult treatment from doctors and nurses. Moreover, if the patient’s condition is in an advanced stage, then they require complex treatment.

In treating cancer itself, the role of doctors is very important. This is because doctors manage the patient’s treatment process. However, apart from that, nurses who assist doctors also have an important role in the treatment of cancer patients.

However, in reality, it seems that there is still a very large gap between doctors and nurses. The reason is that doctors who have reached specialist education make it sometimes difficult for nurses to understand the instructions given.

Chair of the Indonesian Oncology Nurses Association (HIMPONI), Dr. Kemala Rita Wahidi said that this educational comparison made the work process in the field difficult. It becomes difficult for nurses to understand and analyze patients according to the doctor’s instructions.

Illustration of health workers, doctors and nurses. (Shutterstock)

In fact, this is a very important factor to pay attention to in the treatment of cancer patients.

“The gap is that nursing education is not like medicine. “Just getting a D3 is half-dead difficult, while the doctor has reached sub-specialty so the gap is double,” said Dr. Kemala in a nursing specialist seminar, at the University of Indonesia, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

“So it’s difficult to connect in the field and that’s what makes nurses even more inferior. As a result, many of the quality is not good for patients because not all instructions from doctors can reach the patient. “This is because the analysis of nurses is not the same as that of doctors,” he continued.

Therefore, Dr. Kemala said that it is important to have nursing specialists who can overcome the gaps that occur. This allows nurses to analyze and align with their oncology specialist.

“With specialist nursing education we can face this gap in how nurses can analyze and their analytics can be the same as oncology specialists,” explained De. Kemala.

Illustration of a cancer patient. (Envanto Elements)

Moreover, managing cancer patients is not easy, especially those in advanced stages. Therefore, nurses are needed who can accompany patients with complex management according to procedures from specialist doctors.

“Because cancer patients come in an advanced stage. “This means that the patient’s condition is bad so the management is very complex and needs to be accompanied by a nurse who has followed the program created by the doctor,” he concluded.

In Indonesia itself, currently the number of people who have graduated with a master’s degree in nursing is only around 2 percent. Meanwhile, there are no nursing specialists yet. Therefore, Roche, FIK-UI, Dharmais Hospital, and HIMPONI created a collaboration to develop specialist oncology nursing staff who can help the process of managing cancer patients.