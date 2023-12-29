Avatar Frontiers of Pandora went unnoticed, but it is chosen by Digital Foundry as the game with the best graphics of 2023, ahead of Alan Wake 2 or Cyberpunk 2077.

Digital Foundrya medium specialized in technology and all the technical and graphic aspects of video games, has made a list of the 10 games with the best graphics of the year, headed by a game that perhaps you did not count on…

Ubisoft ended the year with a huge AAA, from a franchise as popular as the Avatar of James Cameron and the support of Disney behind it… and the game, despite everything, has gone very unnoticed: Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

The game received mixed reviews from the press, but quite good ones from the players, despite the fact that it has not achieved much in sales.

However, at Digital Foundry they have been very impressed by the game created by Massive Entertainment, the Swedish Ubisoft studio behind The Division games, which uses its own graphics engine, Snowdrop.

The games with the best graphics of 2023, according to Digital Foundry

This is the top 10 games with the best graphics according to Digital Foundry:

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Alan Wake 2 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Hi-Fi Rush Resident Evil 4 RoboCop Rogue City Final Fantasy XVI Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Due to the game's spectacular graphics, with real-time lighting and ray tracing, the Avatar game is chosen as the game with the best graphics of the year.

It is imposed on Alan Wake 2which is the second, solely because the scale of Avatar (an open world game) is larger than that of Alan Wake 2. Remedy's is also visually spectacular, but it is much more linear.

Perhaps surprising in the list of games with better graphicss is a relatively smaller game like RoboCop Rogue City, an almost “B-series” game that became a surprising bestseller, or Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a more technically modest game that conquers with the quality of its animations. .

