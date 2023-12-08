Exoborne will be an extraction shooter in which climate change plays a major role.

Exoborne did not announce a release date

The Game Awards 2023 has left a large batch of very important announcements for the coming months and years, among which Exoborne, a new tactical extraction shooter, has stood out. The video game will be open world and promises to give players impressive battles. Exoborne will place the player in an apocalyptic United States that has been completely transformed by the forces of nature. Make your own decisions about the risks of exploring a dynamic open world full of warring factions and hostile players, where you will have to search, create and fight to stay alive.

Exoborne will be an extraction shooter in which climate change plays a decisive role

In Exoborne, players will take on the role of a Resurgent, a survivor who is equipped with implants that will allow you to use powerful exo-rigs. Thanks to this technology, you will be able to fight your way forward in a world filled with warring factions, deadly chaos, and other players trying to survive. You can explore the southeast of USAwhich has remained devastated by the most extreme climate change.

Are you ready to master the apocalypse?

Exoborne, the latest game by developer @Sharkmobgames and publisher @LevelInfinite is coming to PC and Console! Wishlist now!https://t.co/EC3i3ntDEE Join us on Discord: https://t.co/CmCQa8QIjD pic.twitter.com/X7o1IEGQ46 — Exoborne (@Exoborne) December 8, 2023

Every time you enter the world of Exoborneconstantly evolving threats and risky missions will allow you to live unique adventures, such as experiencing a shootout in the middle of a tornado, for example.

