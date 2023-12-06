The Game Awards 2023 will be held in less than 2 days and the excitement for the event apparently could not be higher, perhaps not because of the awards itself, but because the announcement of new games. If you prefer games from completely new franchises over sequels or spin-offs, you won’t want to miss the event, as clues suggest that there will be a lot of announcements of this kind.

The organizer and host Geoff Keighley It does not skimp on announcements at its Christmas ceremony and this year’s edition will be no exception, as it will have the support of several companies and game development studios that will present their next projects.

The Game Awards 2023 would be full of new IP announcements

Naturally, there are many surprises in store and many of them would be from previously unseen intellectual properties (IP).

We know this thanks to the journalist and one of the most accurate informants in the video game industry Jeff Grubbwho in the most recent broadcast of his podcast anticipated that The Game Awards 2023 will be “a good presentation of new games“.

But that did not stop there, but what caught the most attention is that he assured that at the event there will be “cool stuff from outside companies” And till “a lot of new IPs“, although without offering more details about these projects to avoid ruining the surprises.

Jeff Grubb anticipates new IP announcements at The Game Awards 2023

It is worth reminding you that this is information coming from a leaker or informant, so there is a possibility that it is not completely accurate, although Grubb’s history shows that he has extremely reliable sources. Fortunately, the wait to see these new IPs will not be long, since the event is scheduled for tomorrow night, December 7th.

What kind of new IP would you like to see announced at The Game Awards 2023? Tell us in the comments.

