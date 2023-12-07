The new edition of The Game Awards is just around the corner, and it promises to be a ceremony full of exciting reveals and other surprises. If you want to tune in from the beginning to catch up on all the winners and announcements, it’s best to bookmark this time.

The Game Awards 2023 this will take place December 7th. In addition to meeting the winners of all categories, including GOTY, viewers will be able to witness announcements and new trailers. The broadcast is expected to have a similar duration to last year.

What time does The Game Awards 2023 start in Mexico and Latin America?

Naturally, many people are wondering what time the live broadcast of the popular awards ceremony hosted by Geoff Keighley will begin. We already know that the show will be broadcast on YouTube y Twitch on December 7 at 6:30 PMtime of the Mexico City.

Below, we share the schedules for the rest of Latin America:

Mexico ― 6:30 PM El Salvador ― 6:30 PM Nicaragua ― 6:30 PM Guatemala ― 6:30 PM Honduras ― 6:30 PM Costa Rica ― 6:30 PM Peru ― 7:30 PM Colombia ― 7:30 PM Ecuador ― 7:30 PM Panama ― 7:30 PM Puerto Rico ― 8:30 PM Venezuela ― 8:30 PM Bolivia ― 8:30 PM Argentina ― 9:30 PM Uruguay ― 9:30 PM Chile ― 9:30 PM Brazil ― 9:30 PM Paradise ― 9:30 PM

It is unknown what the announcements will be that will take place during The Game Awards 2023. That said, Xbox confirmed its presence and hinted that it is preparing exciting news, while SEGA announced that it will present a big surprise that promises to mark “a new era.”

Of course, much of the conversation will revolve around the biggest prize of the night: the GOTH. We remember that Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are the nominees.

Who will be the GOTY winner at The Game Awards 2023?

But tell us, which game would you like to win Game of the Year? Do you think there will be exciting announcements? Let us read you in the comments.

