The Game Awards 2023 recognized the best video games of the year and we know that due to its format, advertisements and categories it can be an overwhelming event. However, at LEVEL UP we have you covered with the information that interests you and on this occasion we share the list of categories with the respective award winners, who will highlight in each section.

The 2023 edition was close in its different categories, since it is a fact that the industry entered into a clear recovery of the development and launch processes after the pandemic, which is why this year was distinguished by its great premieres.

Without further ado, below is the complete list with all the winners of The Game Awards 2023:

Winners by category at The Game Awards 2023

Game of the Year

Alan Wake 2

Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zeda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best address

Winner: Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Síder-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zeda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best RPG

Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Best simulation and strategy game

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Winner: Pikmin 4

Best sports game

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Winner: Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbo Charged

The Crew Motorfest

Best multiplayer

Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best action and adventure game

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ganador: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Soundtrack and Music

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Winner: Final Fantasy XVI

Hi-Fi Rush

The Legend of Zelda: Tearos of the Kingdom

best fighting game

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Ganador: Street Fighter 6

Better community support

Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Best Independent Game

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Winner: Sea of ​​Stars

Viewfinder

Most anticipated game

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

Hades II

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

TEKKEN 8

Impact Games

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Owner: Tchia
Terra Nil
Venba

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Winner: Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best action game

Ganador: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Best art direction

Winner: Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best VR game | A.R.

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Ganador: Resident Evil Village
Synapse

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Hello Kitty: Island Adventure

Winner: Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Best game as a service

Apex Legends

Winner: Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact

Best Independent Debut

Winner: Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Best narrative

Winner: Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

best performance

Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)

Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)

Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)

Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)

Ganador: Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Best video game adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturne Gran Turismo

Ganador: The Last of UsSuper Mario Bros. The Twisted Metal Movie

Player’s Voice

Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Genshin Impact

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Innovation in accessibility

Diablo IV

Winner: Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Best family game

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Winner: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Best content creator

Ganador: Ironmouse

People Make Games

Quakity

Spreen

Sypherpk

Best esports game

Counter-Strike 2

DOTA 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Winner: VALORANT

Best esports athlete

Ganador: Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut Max “Demon1” Mazanov Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk Phillip “Imperialhal” Lecturer

Best esports team

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

Gaimin Gladiators

Ganador: JD Gaming

Team Vitality

Best esports coach

Ganador: Christine “Potter” ChiDanny “Zonic” Sorensen Jordan “Gunba” Graham Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam Yoon “Man” Sung-Young

Best esports event

Ganador: 2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.TV Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023

VALORANT Champions 2023

