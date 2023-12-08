The Game Awards 2023 recognized the best video games of the year and we know that due to its format, advertisements and categories it can be an overwhelming event. However, at LEVEL UP we have you covered with the information that interests you and on this occasion we share the list of categories with the respective award winners, who will highlight in each section.
The 2023 edition was close in its different categories, since it is a fact that the industry entered into a clear recovery of the development and launch processes after the pandemic, which is why this year was distinguished by its great premieres.
Without further ado, below is the complete list with all the winners of The Game Awards 2023:
Winners by category at The Game Awards 2023
Game of the Year
Alan Wake 2
Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zeda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best address
Winner: Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Síder-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zeda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best RPG
Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield
Best simulation and strategy game
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Cities: Skylines II
Company of Heroes 3
Fire Emblem Engage
Winner: Pikmin 4(/li)
Best sports game
(li)EA Sports FC 24
F1 23
Winner: Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbo Charged
The Crew Motorfest
Best multiplayer
Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo IV
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best action and adventure game
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Ganador: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Soundtrack and Music
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Winner: Final Fantasy XVI
Hi-Fi Rush
The Legend of Zelda: Tearos of the Kingdom
best fighting game
God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Ganador: Street Fighter 6
Better community support
Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Winner: Sea of Stars
Viewfinder
Most anticipated game
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Hades II
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars Outlaws
TEKKEN 8
Impact Games
A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Owner: Tchia(/li) (li)Terra Nil Venba
Best Audio Design
Alan Wake 2
Dead Space
Winner: Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Best action game
Ganador: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2
Best art direction
Winner: Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best VR game | A.R.
Gran Turismo 7
Horizon: Call of the Mountain
Humanity
Ganador: Resident Evil VillageSynapse
Best Mobile Game
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Hello Kitty: Island Adventure
Winner: Honkai: Star Rail
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil
Best game as a service
Apex Legends
Winner: Cyberpunk 2077 (/li) (li)Final Fantasy XIV Fortnite Genshin Impact
Best Independent Debut
Winner: Cocoon
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder
Best narrative
Winner: Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy XVI
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
best performance
Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI)
Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)
Idris Elba (Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)
Melanie Liburd (Alan Wake 2)
Ganador: Neil Newbon (Baldur’s Gate 3)
Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)
Best video game adaptation
Castlevania: Nocturne Gran Turismo
Ganador: The Last of UsSuper Mario Bros. The Twisted Metal Movie
Player’s Voice
Winner: Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Genshin Impact
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Innovation in accessibility
Diablo IV
Winner: Forza Motorsport
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6
Best family game
Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Winner: Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best content creator
Ganador: Ironmouse
People Make Games
Quakity
Spreen
Sypherpk
Best esports game
Counter-Strike 2
DOTA 2
League of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Winner: VALORANT
Best esports athlete
Ganador: Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok Mathieu “Zywoo” Herbaut Max “Demon1” Mazanov Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk Phillip “Imperialhal” Lecturer
Best esports team
Evil Geniuses
Fnatic
Gaimin Gladiators
Ganador: JD Gaming
Team Vitality
Best esports coach
Ganador: Christine “Potter” ChiDanny “Zonic” Sorensen Jordan “Gunba” Graham Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam Yoon “Man” Sung-Young
Best esports event
Ganador: 2023 League of Legends World Championship
Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
EVO 2023
The International DOTA 2 Championships 2023
VALORANT Champions 2023
