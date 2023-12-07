The Game Awards gala is once again partnering with Valve to give away 100 Steam Deck OLED to all those who view the event through the platform.

Join the conversation

The gala de The Game Awards 2023 is just a few hours away from being held, so the entire video game industry is turning its eyes to the event presented by Geoff Keighleyeven though that him first official trailer for GTA VI has eclipsed the preview of one of the most important dates on the calendar of the world of video games. Everything that will be announced is a mystery, although it is already said that companies like Arkane could present their new video game. In addition, it also seems that Supermassive will unveil its title based on the Dead by Daylight universe. However, what is certain is that there will be a very interesting gift during the broadcast.

And, just as happened last year, The Game Awards and Valve join forces to give away 100 1TB OLED Steam Decks among all spectators of the gala through the platform. It seems that Geoff Keighley and his team have learned their lesson and have decided limit a number of consoles instead of giving away one unit for each minute of the event in the event of possible complications such as speeches that could take forever. To be able to access this giveaway, you just have to visit the Gleam.io link referring to it from the moment the gala begins to find out if you are one of the hundred winners.

Of course, it is about a promotion totally suitable for Spainso don’t hesitate to leave yourself a reminder to participate in this giveaway. Just click on the broadcast giveawayyou will already be leaving your ballot to be able to get a brand new 1TB OLED Steam Deck.

The Game Awards 2023 will last approximately three hours

Everything indicates that The Game Awards 2023 will have a very similar duration to last year’s edition, so Geoff Keighley will keep us glued to the screen for approximately three hours. In this way, we will have to see what is the title that is awarded as game of the yearwhile Great premieres of video games not shown to date are expected. Therefore, the expectation is maximum regarding what may happen at the event.

We remind you that The Game Awards 2023 begins this morning at 2:00 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time)although the preview will be available half an hour before and we will tell you everything in detail so you don’t miss anything.

Join the conversation