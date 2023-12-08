The Game Awards 2023 gala has already determined which are the best games of the year and this is the complete list of winners.

The gala de The Game Awards 2023 It’s already history and with it you already know each other what are the best video games of the year after the awards ceremony of the event directed by Geoff Keighley. After a broadcast that has left us with great announcements such as OD, Kojima’s new release, Monster Hunter: Wilds or the impressive God of War Ragnarok DLC, it is time to take stock of all the titles that have been awarded for put the culmination of one of the best years in memory in the video game industry. With this, there has been a clear winner among all of them and it has been none other than Baldur’s Gate III.

Nevertheless, Alan Wake II has also won several statuettes, showing that it has been one of the most outstanding games of the year and that it also deserved its recognition at The Game Awards 2023 gala. Other winners have been Sea of Stars, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom y Final Fantasy XVIalthough you can consult the complete list below.

All the winners of The Game Awards 2023

Here you can see all the award-winning games in relation to each category which has been awarded at The Game Awards 2023 gala, from Game of the Year to best direction, including other awards such as best family game or best innovation in accessibility. Check them all out below:

game of the year

Alan Wake 2Baldur’s Gate 3 (winner)Marvel’s Spider-Man 2Resident Evil 4Super Mario Bros. WonderThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best address

Alan Wake 2 (winner)Baldur’s Gate 3Marvel’s Spider-Man 2Super Mario Bros. WonderThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best narrative

Alan Wake 2 (winner)Baldur’s Gate 3Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom LibertyFinal Fantasy XVIMarvel’s Spider-Man 2

Best art direction

Alan Wake 2 (winner)Hi-Fi RushLies of PSuper Mario Bros. WonderThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best soundtrack and music

Alan Wake 2Baldur’s Gate 3Final Fantasy XVI (winner)Hi-Fi RushThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best sound design

Alan Wake 2Dead Space RemakeHi-Fi Rush (winner)Marvel’s Spider-Man 2Resident Evil 4 Remake

best performance

Ben Starr (Clive in Final Fantasy XVI)Cameron Monaghan (Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor)Idris Elba (Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty)Melani Liburd (Saga in Alan Wake 2)Neil Newbon (Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3) (winner)Yuri Lowenthal (Peter Parker en Marvel’s Spider-Man 2)

Best innovation in accessibility

Diablo 4Forza Motorsport (winner)HiFi RushMarvel’s Spider-Man 2Mortal Kombat 1Street Fighter 6

Game with greater social impact

A Space for the UnboundChants of SennaarGoodbye Volcano HighTchia (ganador)Terra NilVenba

Best game as a service

Apex LegendsCyberpunk 2077 (winner)Final Fantasy XIV: EndwalkerFortniteGenshin Impact

Better community support

Baldur’s Gate 3 (winner)Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom LibertyDestiny 2: LightfallFinal Fantasy XIV: EndwalkerNo Man’s Sky

Best indie game

CocoonDave the DiverDredgeSea of ​​Stars (winner)Viewfinder

Best indie debut

Cocoon (winner)DregdePizza TowerVenbaViewfinder

Best mobile game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever CrisisHonkai Star Rail (winner)Hello Kitty Island AdventureMonster Hunter NowTerra Nil

Best VR or Augmented Reality game

Gran Turismo 7Horizon: Call of the MountainHumanityResident Evil Village (ganador)Synapse

Best action game

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon (ganador)Dead Island 2Ghostrunner 2Hi-Fi RushRemnant 2

Best action and adventure game

Alan Wake 2Marvel’s Spider-Man 2Resident Evil 4 RemakeStar Wars: Jedi SurvivorThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (ganador)

best role playing game

Baldur’s Gate 3 (winner)Final Fantasy XVILies of PSea of StarsStarfield

best fighting game

God of RockMortal Kombat 1Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2Pocket BraveryStreet Fighter 6 (ganador)

Best family game

Disney Illusion IslandParty AnimalsPikmin 4Sonic SuperstarsSuper Mario Bros. Wonder (winner)

Best simulation/strategy game

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot CampCities: Skylines 2Company of Heroes 3Fire Emblem: EngagePikmin 4 (winner)

Best sports game

EA Sports FC 24F1 23Forza Motorsport (winner)Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: TurbochargedThe Crew Motorfest

Best multiplayer game

Baldur’s Gate III (ganador)Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2MultiVersusOverwatch 2Splatoon 3TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Best adaptation of a video game

Castlevania NocturneGran TurismoSuper Mario Bros. The MovieThe Last of Us (ganador)Twisted Metal

Most anticipated game

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (winner)Hades 2Like a Dragon: Infinite WealthStar Wars: OutlawsTekken 8

Content Creator of the Year

Iron Mouse (winner)People Make GamesQuackitySpreenSypherpk

Best esports game

Counter Strike 2DOTA 2League of LegendsPUBG MobileRating (winner)

Audience Award

Baldur’s Gate III (ganador)Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom LibertyGenshin ImpactMarvel’s Spider-Man 2Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best esports athlete

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok – League of Legends (ganador)Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut – CS:GOMax “Demon1″ Mazanov – ValorantPaco “HyDra” Rusiewiez – Call of DutyPark “Ruler” Jae-hyuk – League of LegendsPhillip “ImperialHal” Dosen – Apex Legends

Best esports team

Evil Geniuses – ValorantFnatic – ValorantGaimin Gladiators – Dota 2JD Gaming – League of Legends (ganador)Team Vitality – Counter-Strike

Best esports coach

Christine “potter” Chi – Evil Geniuses – Valorant (winner)Danny “zonic” Sorensen -Team Falcons – Counter-StrikeJordan “Gunba” Graham – Florida Mayhem – OverwatchRemy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam – Team Vitality – Counter-StrikeYoon “Homme” Sung-young – JD Gaming – League of Legends

Best esports event

2023 League of Legends World Championship (ganador)Blast.tv Paris Major 2023EVO 2023The International Dota 2 Championships 2023VALORANT Champions 2023

