The Game Awards 2023 is just a few hours away from starting and the attention of the gaming world is focused on the event organized by Geoff Keighley, which gets better every year. Of course everyone wants to know what the GOTY is but there is a lot to see tonight.

Below, we reveal all the details on how and where to watch the broadcast, including a version dubbed into Spanish in real time, as well as some announcement expectations, all so that you don’t miss any of the awards.

table of Contents

Related video: From best to worst – Game of the Year

The appointment for The Game Awards 2023 It is scheduled for today, Thursday, December 7, 2023 with a specific start time but as in other editions there will be a pre-show with announcements and some surprises before the event begins in earnest.

In the case of Mexico, The Game Awards 2023 will start at 6:30 PM Mexico City timebut if you will see it from another part of Latin America, we share the official schedules for your country:

Mexico ― 6:30 PM El Salvador ― 6:30 PM Nicaragua ― 6:30 PM Guatemala ― 6:30 PM Honduras ― 6:30 PM Costa Rica ― 6:30 PM Peru ― 7:30 PM Colombia ― 7:30 PM Ecuador ― 7:30 PM Panama ― 7:30 PM Puerto Rico ― 8:30 PM Venezuela ― 8:30 PM Bolivia ― 8:30 PM Argentina ― 9:30 PM Uruguay ― 9:30 PM Chile ― 9:30 PM Brazil ― 9:30 PM Paradise ― 9:30 PM

The Game Awards has become the most popular award show at the broadcast and audience level and that is why there are more and more options to watch the event from Internet platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, but this time more are added online spaces to broadcast the event in its original language.

Below, we leave you the platforms and links from which you can watch The Game Awards 2023 live:

As we have done in recent events, our team at LEVEL UP is ready to bring you the event live but with a plus because we dub into Latin Spanish in real time with the best quality and talent. If you want to join us at the awards ceremony, we leave you the link to our special broadcast:

As on other occasions, there is secrecy regarding the announcements at The Game Awards but the reality is that year after year it has become a great showcase for the revelation of everything related to the video game industry.

This year, there is expectation for the final date on which Baldur’s Gate 3 will come out on Xbox Series production value and fun of the AAA we know.

Likewise, it has been revealed that a new horror game inspired by Dead by Daylight will be shown at the event, while there is expectation for the entire arsenal that Xbox has prepared for 2024 so there could be window announcements or release dates accompanied by a What another surprise for Xbox Game Pass.

Taking into account that ELDEN RING has been a highly mentioned game at the event, it is possible that there will be news about its long-awaited DLC. At the same time, the friendly relationship between Geoff Keighley and Hideo Kojima is undeniable, so a trailer for Death Stranding 2 or his Xbox project could be a surprise.

Some rumors indicate that in the case of PlayStation we will see something about Marvel’s Wolverine, taking advantage of the fact that Insomniac is developing and releasing games like it was hotcakes, and even a probable DLC for God of War Ragnarok.

So, now you have all the information you need to know about The Game Awards 2023 and all we have left to do is invite you to our coverage.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Stolen nominations at The Game Awards 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News