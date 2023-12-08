Tonight the prizes were awarded for The Game Awards 2023, with several surprises and many certainties that were confirmed. The game of the year award went to Baldur’s Gate 3 which he won overall 6 awardsincluding the Player’s Voice.
Alan Wake 2 instead it won 3 awards, none other than the “trinity” of Narrative, Game Direction and Art Direction.
Below we list them all nomination by nomination, where you will find the winners highlighted in bold.
Game of the Year
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Game Direction
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Narrative
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy XVI
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Best Art Direction
Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Score and Music
Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov
Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken
Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team
Best Audio Design
Alan Wake 2
Dead Space
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Best Performance
Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield, Final Fantasy XVI
Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson, Alan Wake 2
Neil Newbon as Astarion, Baldur’s Gate 3
Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Innovation in Accessibility
Diablo IV
Forza Motorsport
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6
Games for Impact
A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Bye
Terra Nil Venba
Best Ongoing Game
Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Best Community Support
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
No Man’s Sky
Best Independent Game
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Sea of Stars
Viewfinder
Best Debut Indie Game
Cocoon
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder
Best Mobile Game
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Honkai: Star Rail
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil
Best VR/AR Game
Gran Turismo 7
Humanity
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Resident Evil Village VR Mode
Synapse
Best Action Game
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2
Best Action/Adventure Game
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best RPG
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield
Best Fighting Game
God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6
Best Family Game
Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Cities: Skylines II
Company of Heroes 3
Fire Emblem Engage
Pikmin 4
Best Sports/Racing
EA Sports FC 24
F1 23
Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Crew Motorfest
Best Multiplayer Presented by Discord
Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo IV
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Best Adaptation
Castlevania: Nocturne Gran Turismo
The Last of Us
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Twisted Metal
Most Anticipated Game
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Hades II
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8
Content Creator of the Year
IronMouse
PeopleMakeGames
Quackity
Spreen
SypherPK
Best Esports Game
Counter-Strike 2
Dota 2
League of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Valuing
Best Esports Athlete
Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)
Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)
Best Esports Team
Evil Geniuses (Valorant) Fnatic (Valorant) Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)
JD Gaming (League of Legends)
Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)
Best Esports Coach
Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)
Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)
Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)
Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)
Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)
Best Esports Event
2023 League of Legends World Championship
Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
EVO 2023
The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
VALORANT Champions 2023
Leave a Reply