You already know that the Game Awards have already concluded. Now we have been able to learn interesting details related to the event that took place.

This time, after the June concert including a performance of “Peaches,” the full list of nominees has been confirmed, including the GOTY candidates. Nintendo already ruled on those nominees, and now it seems Geoff Keighleyafter acknowledging that they had rushed the speeches, confirmed the number of spectators.

This year's show was the most watched in the program's history, with 118 million viewers. Despite its large audience, the event was criticized due to the extremely limited time the winners had for their speeches. The Game Awards are likely to return next year with changes following criticism.

We are humbled to announce that #TheGameAwards reached a new viewership milestone of 118 million global livestreams in 2023, the most watched show in our 10 year history. Thank you for watching and for your feedback! pic.twitter.com/wbabzF59Cp — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 14, 2023

Game Awards 2023

Although the time to talk was limited to about 60 seconds this year, this has generated debate about humanity in the awards. Keighley has considered this feedback, which may mean more time for winners in future events.

“By the way, I agree that the music played too fast for the award winners this year, and I asked our team to relax that rule as the show progressed,” he claimed. “While no one was interrupted, it is something we will look into in the future.”

In the same way as in previous Game Awards editions, it has been broadcast for free on more than 30 platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Steam y TikTok Live. The show shined with the participation of The Game Awards Orchestra under the direction of the renowned Lorne Balfe. Keighley expressed his excitement about hosting a show that not only honors the best games of the year, but also announces and showcases future notable video games.

And Keighley has also highlighted how video game franchises are exploring new media and how the industry continues to expand in innovative ways. The goal is to honor the most outstanding games and reveal to the world the next developments in the sector, as she shared in a statement.

