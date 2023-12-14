The Game Awards established itself as the most popular and media awards ceremony in the video game industry. In recent years it has experienced a considerable increase in audience, and the positive trend continued in 2023. Now, its director, Geoff Keighleyshared impressive data.

Despite the controversies, The Game Awards 2023 was a success

Through his personal X account (previously known as Twitter), presenter Geoff Keighley announced that The Game Awards 2023 broke a new record with 118 million viewswhich represents an increase of 15% compared to last year's ceremony.

Thus, TGA 2023 is already the most successful show in the history of the event. According to the data, the audience increased 24% on Twitch compared to last year, 13,680 content creators They broadcast the award ceremony. The maximum audience reached 1.94 million simultaneous viewerswith an increase in total viewing time of up to 10% year-on-year.

The host confirms that the Twitch Predicts The Game Awards extension reached almost 4 million total views, with a peak audience of 330,000 viewers.

The Game Awards 2023 makes history

On the YouTube side there are also very interesting figures. Geoff Keighley confirms that 4000 canales jointly broadcast the live broadcast of The Game Awards 2023. The maximum peak was 1.7 million simultaneous viewers.

Among all platforms, more than 17,000 canales They broadcast the award ceremony. It is clear that this year's edition was an impressive success, although controversies did make an appearance. Spectators criticized the little time the winners had to give their speech.

During the ceremony, the best video games that debuted in 2023 were awarded. There was a lot of competition, but in the end, Baldur's Gate 3 beat its peers and took home the GOTY. There was also room to see previews of upcoming releases coming in 2024 and beyond, such as Monster Hunter Wilds, Exoborne, OD, and many more.

But tell us, what was your favorite moment of the gala? Let us read you in the comments.

