That of the San José galleon is a peculiar, exciting story with an accelerated chronology. The ship was built at the end of the 17th century in Guipuzcua, it set sail in 1706 bound for the Caribbean Sea and ended up capsizing two years later off the coast of the Colombian Caribbean, struck down by the cannon shots of a British corsair squadron during the Battle of Barú. However, it is now, in the 21st century, when there is more war. The reason: when the San José sank in the Atlantic, 315 years ago, she did so with a fabulous treasure in her belly, a fortune of gold and jewels that some now value in billions of dollars.

Great ship, bad story. San José makes credit for its enormous fame. And not just because of his troubled history. Its creators designed it in grand style, as a large galleon 40 meters long, 12 meters wide, three masts, an arsenal of 64 cannons and, above all, ample capacity to sail the seas with its holds well stocked with treasures. Like her sister ship, the San Joaquín, she was built in Guipúzcoa by order of the government of Charles II in 1696 and was delivered a few years later to guard the ships of the very profitable Fleet of the Indies.

Neither his great size nor his weapons helped him enjoy a long life. The San José ended up sinking off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia, in early June 1708, just a few years after setting out on her last voyage from Seville. She had it destroyed by the cannon fire of a squadron of British corsairs during the battle known as the Battle of Barú, in the middle of the War of the Spanish Succession. It is said that 600 people and a rich cargo of gold and jewels were traveling on board. After all, she was one of the flagships of the fleet that was dedicated to bringing to Spain the treasures extracted from the mines of Peru, Bolivia and Mexico.





Billions of dollars. The sinking of the San José was a human tragedy that left only a dozen survivors of a fleet of 600 people; but above all it was an economic drama. The Exponav Foundation remembers that 11 million gold coins were traveling on board the galleon and that the plans were for it, with the help of its nearly 60 cannons, to depart for Spain, protecting a very valuable shipment of precious material from the viceroyalty of the New Pomegranate, silver from Peru and precious stones.

Experts and authorities insist on its historical value and that in the 21st century we cannot think about the cargo of the San José in the same way that the treasure hunters of the 19th century did; But that has not stopped people from taking out the calculator to make estimates of how much their merchandise could be worth today.

The most widespread estimate says that the gold, jewels and other jewelry sunk with the San José total more than 20,000 million dollars, although there are those who consider that this figure is inflated. Other sources speak of 17,000 million and there are those who lower the calculation even further, although without leaving the realm of billions of euros. Whether you choose one figure or another, one thing is clear: the historical, symbolic, heritage and economic value of the old Spanish galleon is so powerful that it has aroused the interest of experts, states and also treasure hunters.

A decades-long debate. In the chronicle of the San José there is a year as important or more important than that of its launching and sinking. And it doesn't force us to go back that far in history. Four decades ago, in 1981, the exploration company Glocca Morra claimed to have located the Spanish wreck and supposedly handed over the coordinates to the Government of Colombia in exchange for access to half of the treasure.

This is remembered by The New York Times, which explains that the company has defended its rights to the treasure for decades. Al Derecho explains that when the company obtained approval from the General Maritime Directorate, its license gave it access to half of any treasure. Now it is claimed by Sea Search Armada, a company that once provided funds to continue the project.

In the absence of one… Two locations? 1981 would not be the last key date in the extensive and troubled history of San José. Some time later, in 2015, his chronicle became even more complicated when the Government of Colombia claimed to have located the remains of the galleon in a different place than indicated in the 80s by the exploration company, a discovery that the then president, Juan Manuel Santos, He celebrated in style on the networks and arrived accompanied by several photographs captured by an underwater robot that showed the remains of the shipwreck.

That, of course, added fuel to the fire lit decades ago by the remains of the San José. Sea Search Armada, which had been litigating over the treasure since the 1980s, demanded to know the area of ​​the Government's discovery to verify that it did not coincide with its own and went so far as to assure that the new location was only one or two miles from its own coordinates. Not only that. As The New York Times recalls, the company has also challenged a 2020 legal change that, it claims, “unilaterally converted everything on the ship into government property.”









Where two argue… three, or four, argue. The Colombian Government and the directors of Sea Search Armada are not the only protagonists of the disputes over the remains of the San José. The Government of Spain soon became interested in the wreck and demanded from Bogotá “precise information” about a ship that sailed for the Spanish Crown in the 18th century. For this reason, already in 2015, Rajoy's Executive insisted on its “clear position” in defense of its underwater heritage. “Spain has the right over the San José,” stressed the Minister of Culture.

As if the situation were not complex in itself, with countries and companies involved, the Bolivian indigenous community of Qhara Qhara has also joined the debate and demands rights over the treasure. “We ask for legitimacy the resources that were extracted from our nation, at the time of the Spanish invasions in the colony,” they stated in a letter sent in 2018 to Santos. If the measurements made by some experts are true, it would not even be up to Colombia to decide on the matter. The reason: their data indicates that part of the remains are in international waters, which would completely change the scenario.

A treasure or a historical site? No. The debate does not end there. Governments, companies and indigenous people are not the only voices that have joined the San José debate. There is another, equally relevant, that does not focus on who should act on the old galleon or for what purpose, but on whether we should really act or not. Archaeologists and historians have already warned that altering the galleon and the situation it has been in since the 17th century would cause more harm than good.

“The shipwreck lies there because it has reached equilibrium with the environment,” Ricardo Borrero, a nautical archaeologist from Bogotá, explains to TNYT: “The materials have been in these conditions for 300 years and there is no better way for them to be resting.” In his opinion, the approach of the Colombian authorities “is at odds with the current archaeological perspective.” […]. “The consensus is to preserve the shipwreck in its current conditions, where it has survived for centuries in balance.”

The Minister of Culture of Colombia, Juan David Correa, agrees on the need to “stop thinking of this as a treasure” and emphasizes that the ship is above all a “submerged archaeological heritage” with a “cultural and critical importance.” for your country. The leader insists that the pieces are of “great cultural importance” and can provide information about the colonial past.

Bogotá's plans. If one thing is clear, it is that the galleon occupies a prominent place on the political agenda of the current president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro. In November, his Executive announced a call to form a public and private alliance with which to address the partial rescue of the San José heritage. The task is complex not only because of its context or the suspicion of archaeologists: the wreck is hundreds of meters deep, between 200 and 700 m, according to the calculations of some experts, which is why it requires the use of submarines and robots. .

During the discussions held with organizations such as the Navy or the Colombian Institute of Anthropology and History – Correa explained to El País weeks ago – the possibility of addressing a first “partial extraction” was explored to help understand how the materials are preserved after centuries of submergence. . At least in that first phase, “there will not be a massive rescue” of precious metals and jewelry.

The Executive manages, yes, a tight calendar. El País explains that its plans include opening the tender for the project as early as 2024 with the aim of obtaining results before 2026, a well-calculated date that coincides with the end of Petro's first term. The objective: to add a new chapter to the already extensive and amazing chronicle of the old and unfortunate Spanish galleon.

