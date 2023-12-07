It is inevitable that rumors about Samsung’s next flagship will appear more frequently, but what we did not imagine is that we could see the device so soon. He Galaxy S24 Ultra It has been leaked, and they have compared it with an S23 so that we can verify that on an aesthetic level there will not be too many differences in this regard, however, do not expect to find too much information, since the photos are quite brief.

An S24 very similar to the S23

There have been three photos that have been seen thanks to the publication made by the Korean media “Sogi”. In them, we can briefly see the sides of the next Galaxy S24 compared to a Galaxy S23images that leave very little room for the imagination, but that have helped us realize several things:

Less round edges: The side edges seem much straighter, showing that they have forgotten curved screens forever. The S23 already had a flat screen, but the curved bezels of its case still reminded us of that grip so characteristic of curved screens. Now it seems that we will forget it forever with a more obvious straight cut.

A more integrated S-Pen: The S-Pen of the Galaxy S23 Ultra protruded slightly with a curved part that did not allow the phone to be left vertically on a table. This protuberance sought a better touch when finding the pencil, but it was still a visually irregular finish. Now with the S24 it seems that it will be flush with the body of the device.

Speaker with free way to sound: The speaker now features a single opening design instead of small holes. This will possibly allow a wider projection of the sound, and we will see if it will have greater volume.

Double microphone: The upper part now has two microphone holes (previously only one), although everything indicates that it is a transfer of one of the two microphones that existed in the lower part, where now only one appears.

Apparently identical

We can’t say much more about the rest, since there are no other visible changes. The buttons appear located in the same place with small millimeters of difference (the typical trick to not be able to reuse covers), and the camera, from the little we can see, seems to include changes in the thickness of the lens, as well as in the presence of another element with a protuberance where the autofocus laser used to be.

We would have liked to be able to see the dimensions and appearance of the screen, but it seems that we are going to have to continue waiting a little longer until the device is seen again with new details in view.

