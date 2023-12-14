After the success of Transformers: Rise of the Beast, Paramount has confirmed the production of a complete trilogy that could delve into the cameos at the end of the last installment

Paramount has confirmed the production of Transformers 8 y Transformers 9thus starting a new trilogy after Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Even though Rise of the Beasts fell short of expectations at the box office, Paramount's confidence in the franchise remains intact. These announcements raise a promising horizon for fans of the Autobots and Decepticons.

Steven Caple Jr., director of Rise of the Beasts, plans to return to direct the eighth installment. It is speculated that Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, protagonists of the previous installment, could reprise their roles. These details fuel expectations about how the story will unfold and what new challenges our robotic heroes will face.

The legacy of Transformers and its evolution

Since its inception in 2007 with Michael Bay at the helm, the Transformers saga has experienced several twists, including the partial reboot with Bumblebee in 2018.. Rise of the Beasts, set in 1994, continued this timeline. Paramount's decision to move forward with two more films after Rise of the Beasts reaffirms its commitment to expanding and renewing this universe.

In addition to the upcoming sequels, Paramount has several Transformers-related projects underway. Among them, the animated film Transformers: One, which will explore the origins of Cybertron, Megatron and Optimus Prime, and the second season of the animated series Transformers: EarthSpark. There are also rumors about a film directed by Angel Manuel Soto, independent of the current timeline, and a possible continuation of The Last Knight linking with the events of Rise of the Beast.

What is expected from the future of the saga

Although there are no release dates yet for Transformers 8 and 9 are expected to arrive no earlier than 2025 and 2027, respectively.. Caple's statements suggest that these sequels could offer something new and exciting to fans, maintaining the essence of the Transformers but introducing innovative elements.

The Transformers franchise, despite its ups and downs, continues to generate great expectations. With Paramount at the helmfollowers of these epic battles between Autobots and Decepticons can expect surprises, action and, above all, the continuation of a saga that has marked a generation.

Since the franchise's inception in 2007, the Transformers movies have featured a universe filled with exciting battles and complex relationships between humans and Autobots. The saga has taken various narrative paths, from the explosive and visually striking films directed by Michael Bay to the most recent approach in the history of the characters in Bumblebee and Rise of the Beasts.

One of the most intriguing features of the Transformers movies is the number of open plot lines they have left throughout the saga. For example, The Last Knight's ending hinted at an epic showdown on Earth, a plot that still awaits development. Likewise, Bumblebee presented a new vision of the Autobots' arrival on Earth, opening the door to more stories about their first days on our planet.

Con 8 and 9 on the way, fans expect answers and continuity to these narratives. The ability of Paramount and the directors to intertwine these story lines with the new stories it will be key to the success of the next films. It is speculated that they could further explore the relationship between humans and Transformers, delving into the mythology and internal conflicts of these otherworldly beings.

The Transformers franchise is not only a series of action films; It is an expansive narrative that explores themes of loyalty, identity and the clash between different cultures and species. With the announcements of two new installments, Paramount has the opportunity to take this saga to new horizons, keeping fans excited and engaged with this universe that has captured the imagination of many generations.