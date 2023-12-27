Doctor Who returns to BBC and Disney+ in spring 2024 with the start of its new season 1 starring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Thanks to Disney+, Spanish fans can now enjoy the new episodes of Doctor Who in simulcast with BBC in a completely legal way, something that is appreciated given how mistreated the network has been. serie in Spain.

The platform has started with the three specials corresponding to the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who in which they are back David Tennant and Catherine Tate, followed by the recent Christmas special with Dear friend as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Precisely In this latest episode, it has been revealed how a funny 60th anniversary gag has become something that, unconsciously, has disrupted the history of humanity in the series as we knew it. Luckily, it wasn't something too “mave”.

The “mavity” gag is here to stay in Doctor Who

As you may well remember, at the beginning of the second special, titled The Wild Blue Faraway, the Doctor tries to stabilize the TARDIS after she goes crazy because Donna accidentally spilled a cup of coffee on her.

Before landing on the edge of the universe, the cabin takes its passengers to meet Isaac Newton at the famous moment when the apple falls on him.

Donna can't help but tell Newton the word “gravity” with the intention of getting the idea for the term from her and the Doctor, who reluctantly joins her companion. However, as they leave with the TARDIS, Newton tries to remember what Donna said, but what comes out is the word “wrong.”

Throughout the episode we see how the Doctor and Donna repeatedly mention the “mavity”which implies that they have inadvertently changed history and now that is the term for what used to be gravity.

Although it seemed like it was a one-shot gag, in the series' Christmas special, titled The Church on Ruby Road, we see the Fifteenth Doctor use the new word again.

When the character played by Ncuti Gatwa explains to Ruby how her new gloves work, comments that “all the mass, density and gravity” are distributed in the object.

His new companion doesn't react strangely to hearing the Doctor mention “gentleness”, so now that is going to be the official term in Doctor Who to refer to gravity. At least until the Doctor decides to go back in time and have Isaac Newton take up the word “gravity.” What term do you stick with?