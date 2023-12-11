Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard King is a fait accompli, but from a legal perspective not yet as there are remedies still available for those who oppose it. In this case, the name is clear, the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is back in its attempt to block the largest acquisition in the history of video games.

The FTC goes to the US appeals court to block the purchase of Activision

Last week and in the run-up to The Game Awards 2023, the FTC appeared before a federal appeals court to try to reverse the approval of Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard King, whose approval was granted by the judge of district Jacqueline Scott Corley (via Reuters) According to the North American regulator, the decision regarding the acquisition should not have gone through a “judge of a lower court” and they accused her of being “deferential” to Microsoft approving the “express agreements” that the company did with Nintendo and Nvidia.

What is the FTC’s new argument against Microsoft?

In this regard, Iman Dean Abyad, FTC attorney, pointed out that the agreements and remedies that emerged from Microsoft took place after regulators warned about the risks of the acquisition if approved as is, so that the intention of the company would not have been so friendly from the beginning: “what the district court relied on, primarily, are contracts that were entered into after the FTC complaint was filed. The facts were changing all the time. Even “After the district court decided the case, Microsoft went ahead and signed another agreement to restructure the cloud licensing rights.”

Likewise, the FTC insists that it is enough to demonstrate the risk that multiplatform video games as successful as Call of Duty y Warcraft are in the hands of Microsoft, since it could put them on and remove them from platforms at any time, to have a legally supported case: “I don’t understand how giving someone a monopoly on something would be pro-competitive. It could be a benefit for some class of consumers , but that’s very different than saying it’s pro-competitive,” said FTC attorney Imad Dean Abyad.

In this way, the FTC has begun a new path in its attempt to block Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard King.

