On Monday afternoon, the French National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, rejected the immigration reform proposed by center-right Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. In fact, a “rejection motion” presented by the left-wing Green party, which asked for the law to be rejected before the discussion of amendments to the text began, was approved by five votes: it was voted by the left-wing coalition New Ecological and Social Popular Union (NUPES), of which the Greens are part, but also by the far-right party Rassemblement National (RN) and the conservative Republican party.

The reform was presented more than a year ago as a compromise between greater control of irregular immigration and a simplification and expansion of integration paths, but it was temporarily shelved during the period of protests over the disputed pension reform. However, in recent months it had been re-presented and discussed by the Senate and the Legal Commission of the National Assembly, which had extensively modified it. The result did not satisfy anyone: for the Rassemblement National and the Republicans, the Commission had too much scaled down the changes made to the reform by the Senate, which has a conservative majority, while for NUPES the law was too hostile towards migrant people.

The government does not have a majority in the National Assembly but governs thanks to the external support of the Republicans, with whom relations have become very tense. Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne must now choose whether to send the bill back to the Senate, whether to submit it to a mixed commission of seven deputies and seven senators to find a compromise, whether to abandon it completely (the least likely option) or whether to pass it anyway : the government could in fact force the approval of the law by resorting to article 49.3 of the French Constitution, but until now it had excluded this possibility.