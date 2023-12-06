On Tuesday in France, Education Minister Gabriel Attal announced a major reform of the national school system which in particular provides for a complete reorganization of middle schools: if the reform is implemented, students will be divided into different classes depending on their learning level , which already happens in some European countries. The reform also includes a review of elementary school programs and some changes for high schools and vocational schools.

According to Attal, the first changes will come into force starting from September 2024 (it is not yet clear whether some steps will pass through parliament or whether the government will implement the article of the Constitution which allows the vote of parliament to be bypassed). The government says the reform aims to make the French education system “more demanding” and increase students’ skills more generally in the long term. However, several experts and almost all trade unions have criticized the measures, arguing that instead of producing these results they could end up accentuating inequalities.

Attal presented the reform just hours after the release of the latest Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), a study conducted every three years that examines the reading, mathematics and science skills of 15-year-old students in countries that they are part of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Attal tied his reform to PISA results, which say that over the past three years, French students have seen an unprecedented decline in their reading comprehension and math skills, as has happened in many other countries due to the pandemic. .

In France it often happens that education ministers propose reforms of the school system immediately after the publication of the PISA results because at that moment the population’s attention to the topic is higher and the results are used to politically legitimize the reforms. This reform, however, seems particularly ambitious and is the first to affect the entire school system since Emmanuel Macron was elected president in 2017.

The French school system consists of five years of elementary school, followed by four years of middle school and three years of high school or vocational school. For years in France the reduction in the educational level of French students has been discussed and many identify the problem in the gap created in middle schools, which in French are called collège. According to Attal, the current system held back students with higher grades, who had to proceed at a slower pace along with the rest of the class for four years, and still left behind the most struggling students who arrived at high school with gaps that were difficult to fill .

When the reform is fully implemented, the sixth grade classes will be divided into three levels into which students will be sorted based on their French and mathematics skills obtained in elementary school. Students may be moved from one class to another over the four years at the discretion of the teachers and based on the progress made. It is also expected that students with particular difficulties may have their study plan temporarily modified to make them follow more hours of mathematics and French at the expense of other subjects.

This differentiation will create smaller classes and require the hiring of thousands of new teachers, but the unions have noted that the 2024 national education budget currently foresees the reduction of school staff by 2,500 jobs, after 2017 over 6 thousand were eliminated. Added to this is that the teaching profession is not very popular in France: for the last six years, more than a thousand places have been missing from national teacher rankings every year, especially of French and mathematics.

Among other things, Attal also announced that he wanted to start “a large-scale experiment” to try to introduce school uniforms for the first time in schools. In an interview with France Info radio, Attal said he was not convinced that this measure could solve the problems of French schools, but said he was “interested” in understanding what consequences it would have in terms of the school environment and student performance, but also “on respect for authorities, on bullying and on secularism”.

– Read also: The ban on the abaya in French schools

The creation of different levels at school already exists in other countries, such as Switzerland and Denmark. According to Attal, this would give students who achieved lower results in French and mathematics the opportunity to remedy the situation before having to choose which high school or vocational school to go to, but he does not share his opinion.

However, several experts, including some members of the Scientific Council of the French Ministry of Education, maintain that grouping students based on their level tends to increase inequalities, not reduce them. This differentiation would not even lead to an increase in the general level, which would be damaged by the “catastrophic” effects that the division would have on the most difficult pupils.

Again according to the Council’s experts, students who end up at the lowest level often come from more complex socioeconomic backgrounds and grouping them in this way from the age of 12 compromises their self-esteem and motivation to improve at a very delicate age. Former Director General of Education Jean-Paul Delahaye also claims that the reform is “bad news for pupils from working-class backgrounds, who are the most academically vulnerable in our unequal system”. Given how French society is structured, a good portion of these students would likely be the children of non-white people who immigrated to France, who already live in rather socially and economically isolated communities.

– Read also: The question of the suburbs

According to experts, in fact, creating working groups for people with specific needs only works if they are flexible, limited in time and focused on learning a specific skill, so as to avoid the stigmatization of pupils who end up in lower classes. Eric Charbonnier, a French analyst from the OECD’s Education Directorate, warned shortly before the publication of the PISA results that if France wanted to create “level groups” it would have to ensure that these “did not stigmatize the pupils” and that “teachers were adequately trained”, to avoid widening a gap that is already very present and visible in PISA: the French students who achieve the best results are at the same level as those of the countries at the top of the ranking, but those with the most difficulty are well below the average.

The second big change for middle schools is the reform of the exam called “diplôme national du Brevet”, which was taken at the end of the fourth year of middle school. Until now, the patent only served to evaluate the skills acquired by students before the end of compulsory schooling and did not jeopardize enrollment in high school. Instead, from 2025 obtaining it will become a necessary requirement to start high school or vocational school. The way to obtain it will also change and will be based more on the results of the final exams and less on the school average.

Those who fail, who today are around 12% of students and mostly come from schools in poorer areas, will attend a “preparatory high school” for a year, before choosing whether to continue their studies. This institute is new to the French school system and its organization has not yet been well defined. Attal said it was designed to prevent failing students from having to repeat their final year of middle school, but given that compulsory schooling ends at 16, failing an exam a few months after reaching this age and having to take a year of “preparatory courses” could lead to students dropping out more frequently. In Italy, for example, passing the eighth grade exam is necessary to access high school, but the following two years are still part of compulsory schooling and there is no exam to pass to access the third year.

Minister Attal said that he is aware that this reform will lead to an increase in failing students, but that this “is a price to pay to increase the level of students”.

The reform also includes a review of primary school curricula, which will now be more standardized and learning will be assessed every year or every six months. Furthermore, starting from the 2025-2026 school year, a new exam will be introduced in the penultimate year of all high schools and technical institutes which will serve to evaluate the scientific skills of students.