In recent months the French government has been pushing thousands of homeless people who were living in Paris to leave the city and move to other areas of France. The objective, according to many activists and observers, would be to prepare the city for the arrival of millions of tourists for the next Summer Olympics, scheduled between 26 July and 11 August 2024. The government, however, has denied that there is a link between the evictions and the Olympics, claiming that the movements were designed to ease the city's reception system.

The evictions were particularly massive in the department of Seine-Saint-Denis, north-east of Paris. Many new Olympic-related facilities are expected to be built there over the next few months, including the large Olympic and Paralympic Village, which will host most of the athletes. Seine-Saint-Denis, however, is also one of the poorest areas of France and there are many homeless people, asylum seekers and Roma people living in occupied buildings or makeshift camps.

An investigation by the Reuters news agency revealed that at least 60 homeless camps or occupied buildings have been closed in Seine-Saint-Denis during 2023. Among them there is also an old building materials factory where 400 lived migrants coming mainly from Sudan and Chad, and a camp hosting 700 Roma people near the Paris Nord exhibition center in Villepinte, also in the Seine-Saint-Denis department.

The prefecture has said the evictions are not directly linked to the upcoming Olympics, but many activists, lawyers and social workers disagree and believe the measures represent a clear attempt to improve the way the area presents itself to tourists and to spectators of the Olympics, at the cost of leaving many homeless. Activists also speculate that the number of 60 evicted buildings identified by Reuters is an underestimate. The Paris prefecture confirmed it has evicted 35 homeless camps in 2023, almost double the 19 in 2022.

Another big problem is that of hotels, which are numerous in Paris. In recent years, many structures have made some rooms available to the government to be used as emergency accommodation for the homeless, for asylum seekers or in general for people in difficulty. It had become a particularly widespread mechanism during the Covid-19 pandemic when, in the absence of tourists, empty rooms were made available to public authorities.

Starting from 2022, however, many structures have returned to their usual activities, thanks to the recovery of tourist flows and also the increase in demand that is expected to be caused by the Olympics. Last May, the Minister of Housing, Olivier Klein, confirmed that many hotels no longer intended to offer their rooms to people in difficulty.

In the spring the government presented a plan, which immediately became controversial, with which it invited the homeless to voluntarily leave Paris: it made temporary accommodation available, for the duration of just three weeks, in other cities in France including Bordeaux, Toulouse and Strasbourg . In theory, program participants should have received assistance in settling into the new city, but that wasn't always the case. Several people have already returned to Paris, due to the lack of any type of support or simply because the period of availability of accommodation had ended. Even the administrators of some cities involved said they were against the relocations, stating among other things that they were not notified of the initiative in time.

CNN reported that over the summer many homeless people were told to go to the Stalingrad metro station, where buses bound for various cities from Bordeaux to Marseille were waiting for them. Not much information had been provided, and many were confused as to what was happening. “We heard that they were coming to get us today, but I don't know where they will take us,” said Obsa (not his real name), a 31-year-old Ethiopian refugee who had been living in a hotel for some time but had recently been evicted together with his wife. It was not mandatory to leave, but some witnesses said that those who wanted to stay in Paris were asked to show an employment contract.

The ministry said the relocation attempts had nothing to do directly with preparations for the Olympics: the government maintains that the project was designed primarily to ease pressure on the Paris reception system, which is expected to be particularly difficult in coming months, especially due to the reduction in the number of hotel rooms available due to the Olympics.

The Paris administration, led by Socialist Party mayor Anne Hidalgo, criticized the government's initiatives and called for the central state to take charge of finding a solution. “For years I have been asking the government to present a plan, but it has never happened,” she said last May.

“If their goal is to organize an Olympics in which we don't see poverty, clearing out the homeless camps is not a good idea,” reiterated more recently the deputy mayor Lea Filoche, who also deals with housing and social policies. Already in November Hidalgo had warned the national government that the city was not ready to assist all homeless people by the Olympics, and in December Filoche confirmed that at the moment the services that should offer assistance to the homeless are not able to respond to all requests that arrive.