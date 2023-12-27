PS Plus has already revealed the free monthly games that come to the service in January 2024. This is the list of titles that you should take advantage of to play during this beginning of the year.

We are already at the end of December and the end of 2023, so PS Plus has revealed What new games are added to the Essential level as part of one of the most famous benefits of the service: free monthly games for PS5 and PS4.

And be careful because the year doesn't start badly at all with three very important games. We have a couple of adventures that have generated quite a bit of noise with their respective releases and a very interesting indie. We leave you the list of games coming to PS Plus in January:

The free PS Plus games for January 2024

A Plague Tale Requiem

A sequel with many more rats. A Plague Tale Requiem comes to PS Plus to the joy of a few players. If you have not enjoyed this installment, know that the adventure of Hugo and Amicia de Rune will not disappoint you.

This is how we rate it at HobbyConsolas: A great sequel, which grows in all aspects, both in terms of plot and in terms of technique and playability, but inevitably loses the surprise that the first A Plague Tale was.

Evil West

If you put together God of War, with the brutality of Doom, a little vampirism and a western touch, you get a game like Evil West. This action title is an ode to a generation that left its mark with simpler, but very fun, approaches. This is how we value it:

Evil West has the style of a B-movie (in a good way) and the proposition of a PS3/360 game (again, in a good way): it delivers exactly what it promises, it does what it goes for, it doesn't. It entertains itself with nonsense, it does not fill in just to fill in and it ends when it has to end. It is a game that is no longer made; It's amazing.

Nobody Saves the World

The first game that would come to PS Plus Essential for free for subscribers would be the “recent” work by Drinkbox Studios (creators of Guacamelee!) that was launched almost two years ago in Xbox Series X|SXbox One y PC: Nobody Saves the World.

For those who don't know him, Nobody Saves the World is an action RPG with a curious mechanic in which we go from being a nobody to being anyone. Exactly, the concept of this game is extremely original.

Added to this is a certainly striking aesthetic that captures the player's attention due to its color. In total we have 18 ways to play this title, which makes it a truly changing experience. This is how we value it at HobbyConsolas:

Nobody Saves the World maintains all the hallmarks of Drinkbox games: direct, varied and entertaining gameplay, cartoon-style visuals and a sense of humor… A lot of sense of humor. If you liked the studio's previous games, it is a “must”.

As for other news about the service, PlayStation Plus could come to PC, mobile phones and streaming in the future. Remember that Sony has already announced the new PS5/PS4 and backward compatible games that come to PS Plus Extra and Premium in December 2023.