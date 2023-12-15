Users will now be able to choose the number of permissions that we want to grant to the pages that we visit individually from our Android device. Having four options, instead of the usual three, which introduce for the first time the possibility of granting unique permissions for a predetermined time.

Google Chrome is the browser with the largest number of users worldwide. It is constantly updated in search of offering a solution to the main concerns of its users who, in recent years, have been mostly focused on finding a way to protect their privacy as much as possible.

Until now, when we visited a website that required us to accept a series of permissions in order to visit the website in question, we had three options: allow the permissions, block them or, ultimately, exit. Now, with the aim of offering us a greater ability to choose the best option based on our needs, a fourth possibility is added.

Allow only this time

Google seems to have understood that when we accept permissions for a website to access the images displayed by our front camera, for example, we may only be interested in this function for a certain period. We can agree that an application obtains these permissions when we are forced to take a video call from our mobile phone instead of from our computer. However, we do not want to have the worry that now a specific website will be able to access these images whenever it wants.

In order to respond to the concern, Google Chrome is now going to add a fourth option to the range of possibilities it previously offered us. From now on, as users we will be able to choose between: allowing this time, allowing each visit, not allowing and exit. If we combine them correctly, we will be able to have greater decision-making power over the permissions we grant to specific web pages for which we are not interested in offering permanent permissions.

At the moment, in beta phase

This new functionality has been leaked by user Leopeva64 in your X account, old Twitter. At the moment, it seems that it is only included in the version of Chrome Canary for Android, which is the version in which Google introduces all the changes and updates before, after checking its general operation, they are deployed to the general version of Google Chrome . Therefore, users who are not included in this program will not yet be able to access this new settings menu.

In addition to the change itself, we have also been able to see in the screenshot how Google would also be working on redefining the aesthetics of the browser. Introducing new changes that allow users to receive all the information with greater clarity, while simplifying the buttons and facilitating greater interactivity with them.

As is usual in these cases, and until Google Chrome brings this change to all Android devices, we will have to keep an eye on the updates that come out on Google Play to be sure that we always have the latest version of the browser.