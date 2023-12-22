The Dane hadn't played since September 30th, 56 days overall, but against Monza he finished with a clean sheet. He will probably leave the Rossoneri in the summer after around a hundred appearances, but he has proven that he is still useful

Norse mythology can help us decipher Simon Kjaer. The Dane returned against Monza to do what he does best: direct the defense and monitor the borders. A sort of “Heimdallr of the ball”, god of surveillance, someone who according to myth slept a scant hour in order to keep evil spirits at bay. Kjaer plays the trick with difficult and fast strikes.