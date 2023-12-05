Manuel Rocha, a retired diplomat who worked for the US government for decades, was accused of spying for the Cuban government.

According to the accusations, Rocha – who is 73 years old, was born in Colombia but grew up in the United States – would have been in contact with agents of the Cuban secret services from the beginning of his diplomatic career, in 1981, until at least 2017. Rocha began his diplomatic career in 1981, with increasingly important roles in US delegations in various countries, especially South America but also in Italy. Between 2000 and 2002 he achieved his most significant role, that of ambassador to Bolivia, a country in South America.

The charges against him follow an investigation by the FBI, the US federal investigative agency, in which an undercover agent contacted Rocha posing as a Cuban agent. In that context, it appears that Rocha was willing to collaborate in sabotaging the United States, which he also allegedly addressed as “the enemy.”

Relations between the United States and Cuba have historically been very hostile, and the information provided by Rocha to Cuban intelligence may have been passed by it to the governments of other rival countries of the United States, such as Russia. Merrick Garland, the U.S. attorney general, who has the equivalent role of justice secretary and oversaw the indictments, said Rocha’s could be “one of the most high-profile and long-lasting infiltrations” of the U.S. government.

Rocha is accused of illegally pursuing the interests of a foreign country. It is not clear how much information he passed to the Cuban government: a counterintelligence expert interviewed by the New York Times said that it would be very difficult for the United States to understand him without Rocha’s collaboration.